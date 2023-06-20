The Commonwealth of Virginia has yet to approve budget amendments for the upcoming fiscal year and that is a problem.
Virginia runs on an even- and odd-year budget system, in which full budgets are approved during even years and budget amendments are approved during odd years — that is, if the General Assembly can come to a consensus and get amendments together and in front of the governor. The budget or budget amendments have to be approved before July 1.
This year, that seems less likely.
In fact, last year, the General Assembly also ran behind in getting the budget put together and approved.
The budget amendments on the table for 2023-24 cover several topics that are in dire need like increases in teacher pay, mental health reform funding, and tax relief or reduction. If amendments are not approved before July 1, none of that gets addressed for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
And while many local government bodies across the Commonwealth have already approved their 2023-24 fiscal year budgets, the Commonwealth's budget may affect them, leading to local budget amendments.
That is why, traditionally, the Commonwealth’s budget or budget amendments are ironed out — for the most part — by April, leaving a good two or more months to handle small changes.
But right now, we are less than two weeks away from this fiscal year ending, and there still isn’t a consensus on budget amendments.
The General Assembly initially gave a valid reason as to why it didn’t yet have amendments ready: the federal debt ceiling. The General Assembly chose to wait until it was clear what the federal government was going to do with the debt ceiling before it put forward or attempted to approve amendments.
But the federal debt ceiling was raised effective June 3, and it seems like the Commonwealth’s budget work hasn’t moved an inch.
It is true that the General Assembly is split, with the House controlled by Republicans and the Senate by Democrats. But opposing views aren’t an excuse. It is the job of elected officials to reach across the aisle to broker compromises that their constituents can thrive in.
Another reason for the delay that has been recently put forth is the primary season. Virginia’s primary election day is today; 10 days before the budget deadline. If elected officials truly are waiting until after the primary to have budget talks, that is too little too late.
This culture of divisive party politics and elected officials being more focused on staying in the race rather than on top of their elected duties is insidious.
Preparing and approving budgets is one of the most important jobs of an elected official, especially in the General Assembly. The budget amendments can have a direct effect on other governmental bodies, and, most importantly, on constituents.
Budget talks should be the priority and discussions should start at the beginning of a fiscal year so that, by the end, everyone is prepared to haggle.
