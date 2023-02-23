As you can see with that disaster in Palestine, Ohio, our government experts and the politicians can throw money to everyone else in the world, but they can't take care of that mess in Ohio. Those people in Ohio need housing and everything else immediately. These are our people we are not taking care of. Wrong. Wrong. They are the bill payers for everyone else — let's correct the problem.
C. L. Mikes
Shenandoah
