The town of Dayton has been without a permanent town manager since Dec. 12, 2022, but that’s okay, for now.
The previous town manager, Angela Lawrence, officially left last December, according to the town’s records. Bob Holton, a former, longtime town manager in Bridgewater, stepped in as interim town manager for Dayton until a permanent one was brought on.
The search, however, seems to have taken longer than expected. While the town council initially searched for candidates by itself, it brought on a professional consulting group, The Berkley Group, in April to aid in the search.
In a phone call Friday with current interim town manager Earl Mathers — who was brought on by The Berkley Group — he explained his feelings on the length of the search.
“I think it is much more important to get the right candidate. I would sacrifice speed for quality any day,” Mathers said. “You need someone who will mesh well with the town council and will mesh well with the staff.”
I couldn’t agree more. While there is certainly anxiety in the town — and even a little among town staff, according to Mathers — the worst-case scenario would be for the council to appoint a town manager in haste that did not fit and then go through the process all over again, when that person ultimately left.
And despite the twinge of anxiety, town staff is functioning well, according to Mathers.
“We have an outstanding team in Dayton. Everyone is managing really well,” he said. “They are just an extremely cohesive and well-balanced group. It is a really refreshing atmosphere there.”
And if Mathers words aren’t enough, town staff successfully drafted and presented the 2023-24 budget and capital improvements budget. Town council approved those at its last meeting.
Yes, the town is going on about six months now without a permanent town manager. That is indeed a long time. And I am sure everyone involved, from the town council to the town residents, wants to see someone in that role soon.
Personally I would like to see the position filled soon, preferably within the upcoming month. But more than that, I hope the town not only finds the right person but that the person stays in the role for years to come building a successful track record.
Until then, the town will hold a kickoff meeting soon, Mathers said, with The Berkley Group to go over expectations and other requirements for the new town manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.