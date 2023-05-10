Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Memorial Day 2023 will occur on Monday, May 30.
As a young man I can remember my grandparents referring to it as “Decoration Day” which was when they would decorate the graves of those who like my great-great grandfather fell at the battle of Cold Harbor. I still have his Springfield musket and treasure it as my link to the past where both men and women per The Battle Hymn of the Republic “died to make us free.”
The Civil War claimed over 1.5 million casualties — more than any other conflict in American history. By the late 1860s, Americans in various towns and cities had begun holding springtime tributes to these countless fallen soldiers, decorating their graves with flowers and reciting prayers to honor their service and self-sacrifice. I can remember as a child participating in this annual ritual which symbolically marked the beginning of summer.
Records show that one of the earliest Memorial Day commemorations was organized by a group of formerly enslaved people in Charleston, South Carolina less than a month after the Confederacy surrendered in 1865. in 1868, General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans, called for a nationwide day of remembrance, “The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land,” he proclaimed.
Of course, since the Civil War the United States has fought two World Wars, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Global War of Terrorism. In all armed conflicts we have lost a grand total of a grand total of 1,354,664+ recorded casualties many of them from the Shenandoah Valley.
To put it in perspective, each one of the fifty stars that adorns our flag represents the death of roughly 27,000 American Soldiers, Sailor, Airmen, and Marines that paid for the freedom you enjoy today.
Our freedom that has come without this terrible price and Memorial Day is the day we honor their sacrifice for this great Republic. A sacrifice that is a true expression of selfless service — one that no one would pick for themselves and yet many willingly sacrificed their lives to ensure the freedom of future generations of Americans they would never know.
At cemeteries here in the Valley families will pay their humble respects and quiet tribute to a father, mother, sister, or brother who gave their lives so that we, the living, may be heirs to the freedoms they defended. As we approach this sacred day never forget what they gave so that you may live. Unfortunately, a “thank you for your service” can only be passed on to the living and not those we honor on May 30th for they have departed the surly bonds of earth and touched the face of God.
James R Poplar III is a retired Navy Commodore and 1st Vice President of the Fort Harrsion Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
