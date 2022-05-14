Historians credit Dr. Frederick Banting and Dr. Charles Best for the discovery of insulin in 1922.
Their “discovery” was more of a revelation based on the work of medical researchers who preceded them. Research conducted as early as 1899 focused on how the pancreas influenced the metabolism of sugar in the bloodstream.
The discovery of insulin allowed people with diabetes to have a new lease on life. Diabetes is a disease causing problems with the way the body processes sugar in the blood.
Today, over 8 million Americans use insulin on a daily basis. This number is predicted to increase to over 35 million by 2030. Accordingly, 80 million people worldwide may need insulin by 2030.
The incremental science that led to the discovery of insulin continued after 1922. Breakthroughs in pharmacology allowed earlier compounds to become more purified. The chemistry of insulin was modified to allow some compounds to work fast and others to have a lingering effect. This allowed physicians to customize the dosing of insulin to each individual patient.
Before 1979, insulin for human use was made from beef and pork pancreases. These compounds were slightly different from what is produced in a human pancreas. In 1979, researchers learned how to make an exact copy of human insulin with the help of a bacteria called E. coli. The human DNA necessary to produce the insulin molecule was inserted into the DNA of the E.coli bacteria, allowing the bacteria to produce the exact copy of the human insulin molecule. In 1982, the Eli Lilly company started production of human insulin. Human insulin soon replaced most of the animal products used to treat diabetes.
Insulin has been in the news lately. Insulin is far more expensive here in the U.S. than other countries. In 1922, Banting and Best sold the patent for their discovery for $1. They wanted their compound to be available to the world. Later improvements to insulin were funded by drug manufacturers. The cost of these improvements were passed along to the consumer. There are other complicating factors that increase the price of insulin.
Insulin in the United States is made by three large drug manufacturers. They control the market. There is little to force them to reduce their pricing. Finally, bringing any drug to market in the United States is very expensive because of our complex regulatory and legal environment. While we benefit by having access to medication made to the highest of standards, in some cases the costs are overwhelming.
The problem is a simple one; the cost of insulin is too high.
In a true free market, the cost and availability of insulin would be influenced by the choice of the consumer. In Canada, insulin made from beef and pork can still be purchased for human use. An inexpensive form of insulin called Novolin is available here in the U.S. as well. It is available without a prescription and is inexpensive.
The problem with the cost and availability of insulin is a symptom of a larger problem in health care. Any economist will tell you a free-market economy is the most efficient form of market organization. The health care delivery system in the United States is not a free market.
Most patients have health insurance plans linked to their place of employment. This limits the influence of the consumer. Restrictive regulations make manufacturing new medications or even making old medications difficult. This leads to a limited number or producers for any given compound.
The solution lies in the hands of the consumers.
In his book, “A Better Choice, Healthcare Solutions for America, John Goodman introduces a way to empower the health care consumer and to bring free market forces to bear in healthcare.
Goodman’s plan calls for health insurance policies to have high deductibles to cover catastrophic illnesses. For day-to-day medical expenses consumers would have health savings accounts. The health savings accounts would be the property of the consumer. The consumer would use his or her HSA to make routine purchases of prescription medications and other less expensive health care items and services.
Because the HSA is the property of the consumer, they would use their own judgment in purchases of items for health care. Now it is in the consumer’s best interest to purchase insulin for at the least possible cost. Patients with diabetes would have an additional motivation to exercise and change their eating habits. Medication manufacturers would have added motivation to improve pricing and legislators would be “encouraged” by their constituents to open American markets to quality medications made in other countries.
Problems with health care costs and availability can be fixed. First, it is important to understand what is wrong with the health care marketplace and how the forces of a free market make it better.
Douglas Wright is a dentist and pharmacist who lives in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.