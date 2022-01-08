“And now we welcome the new year, full of things that have never been.” – Rainer Maria Rilke (1875 – 1926)
Just the other day, I was wishing everyone a “Cool Yule and a Frantic First,” which seems to me many could use after the headlong rush into the forces of evil, battling the coronavirus curse and the unexpected medical melee of glioblastoma, an aggressive but common brain cancer, stage 4.
Some things I discovered since my May surgery, followed by “celebrating” my 76th birthday with five days of intensive hospitalization. I awoke from my five-hour surgery with little memory — in more ways than one — in the Martha Jefferson ICU, first time ever in that somewhat scary sanctum. I expected to be immediately discharged, but no way, Jose. I’d awaken during the night, craving some exercise, my feet hitting the floor and immediately the medical staff swarmed to the door, ordering me back into bed. I thoroughly enjoyed taking a morning shower with supervisors standing at the door keeping an eye on my effort and making sure I didn’t fall in the shower. I did attempt to “sing (insane) in the rain,” while they eyeballed me, making sure I didn’t start to slip. It never happened. Or, when I wanted to walk the hallways in the middle of the night, an orderly harnessed me up for that purpose. I really did need to be on a long leash (heel!).
I tired of seeing repetitive news stories on TV of quietly protesting “patients” taking their injection of vaccine, so curious why they refuse this freely available dosage that has been medically proven to slow the ravages of COVID-19?
I also grew weary of words and phrases encountered too frequently this past year that deserve to be banished from further use:
Iconic – descriptive of any person who is hard to figure out what makes him/her tick. Which segues to …
TikTok – a timely computer term? Ranks up there with meme (sounds like a lipstick), tweet (never did one) or twitter.
Instagram – I tell someone I have no idea what this is (a homemade video program, they reply, looking at me like I have two heads — oh, good, not one but two brain cancers to deal with).
Easily installed – yeah, I’ve seen that falsehood before on any new product before.
Hashtag – Is this a hash-brown potato? Sure hope so … been enjoying baked scrapple from Pennsylvania with Highland County genuine maple syrup and a steamed fried egg (the yolk’s on me).
Jacket blurb – a fable of content.
Impact/impacted – Not a reference to the need for a dreaded root canal; rather, how did this unexpected experience affect you? (Why not substitute affect for such an impactful experience?)
Resource – a sloppy rule, i.e., most any noun can be turned into an adverb (“Let me resource you beyond anything you might need with an avalanche of illegally photocopied materials”).
Between Christmas and new Year’s, Anna drove her dependable Honda Civic the 300 miles from the ‘Burg to my old hometown — surprisingly light traffic for the holidays — and navigated down State Street past the renovated art-deco County Theater that always started its regular Saturday matinee features with several Warner Brothers’ Looney Toons & Merrie Melodies and a bag of fresh, butter-drenched popcorn. Bad movies, in my opinion, headed the “entertainment” lineup in 2021; only good ones I saw that I liked included “Love Mercy” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Every time we travel up around Christmas to my old hometown (Doylestown, capital seat of beautiful Bucks County, Pa., with sprawling, manicured landscapes and beautiful brownstone high-priced signature homes) I have to check the AM and FM radio dial and discover how the commercial stations I grew up with have gone down the tubes with format program changes — WOGL-FM, 98.1 FM with super jocks such as the late Hy Lit (had a 78 listener “share” on his weekend top 40 countdown for a given year). Then there’s popular Harvey Holliday’s “Sunday Night Street Corner Harmony (doo-wop) Show that has departed the airwaves on WIBG -AM radio 99, “WIBBAGE” — in the highly competitive Delaware Valley radio markets.
Howard Thurman (1889 – 1981), an American author, philosopher, theologian, education and civiel rights leader, reflected on this tumultuous year that we somehow squirmed our way through:
(BEGIN ITALICS) When the song of the angels is stilled,
when the star in the sky is gone,
when the kings and princes are home,
when the shepherds are back with the flocks,
then the real work of Christmas begins:
to find the lost,
to heal those broken in spirit,
to feed the hungry,
to release the oppressed,
to rebuild the nations,
to bring peace among all peoples,
to make a little music with the heart,
to radiate Light in the darkness,
to join with others doing the real work of Christmas throughout this whole New Year! (END ITALICS)
In effect, Thurman is declaring, “God didn’t bring you this far to leave you.” – Philippians 1:
I second that emotion. Little would I have thought after escaping the national pandemic barrage that I’d turn right around and be kicked down, but not out, by another nasty business, an aggressive, invasive life-threatening brain disease known as glioblastoma — neither can I pronounce it or spell it.
I have taken courage, these long, interment days, in what cancer cannot do:
- It cannot cripple love, shatter hope, corrode faith, destroy peace, kill friendships, suppress memory (it can cause short-term ones, though), silence courage, invade the soul, steal eternal life, conquer the spirit.
I’m grateful that the Good Lord didn’t have something better to do than to methodically launch the new year without allowing time to rest and prepare myself for the new year that has already arrived, 2022.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
