OK, Sir — it’s late, we gotta get on home, it’s late … oh, we already are. Silly me!
Might as well review the morning checklist.
Er, uh, OK … checklist? Are we playing chess, mate?
Duh, well, I am a vertical-move bishop, the one chess game of life I play without fail every day. You know, being a creature of habit, following a predictable schedule.
Writing this weekly column since February a year ago has proven therapeutic (probably not for readers) in growing older, and slowly wearing out. The late “60 Minutes” TV commentator, Andy Rooney, states that “age is nothing but experience, and some of us are more experienced than others.”
Now that I’m … sigh … 76:
· I may not be that funny or athletic or good looking or smart or talented. I forgot where I was going with this.
· Aging is passable. I learn something new every day and forget five other things, which are …
· My goal for 2021 is to lose 10 pounds. Only have 14 to go.
· It’s difficult to see friends, close relatives, younger than me — and now myself — dealing with serious surgical procedures, i.e., cardiovascular issues, hip or knee replacements.
· There’s nothing wrong with men demonstrating mixed, deep-grief emotions — big boys don’t cry — experiencing the magnanimous outpouring of concern, daily meals, being gratefully “taken for a ride,” finding mailboxes filled with heartfelt “praying for you” notes and emails upon receiving less than good news from our neurosurgeon on a serious illness (more on this later).
Wife Anna and I have been on a strange, unpredictable journey this week — no driving, not even on a summerlike day with the top-down Miata, no exercise, devouring too many delectable foodstuffs provided by church and other friends, stalking the hallways of the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, never expecting to be taking this unfamiliar route, the church hymn ricocheting down my literal cobwebbed corners of my ailing brain — “The journey, the journey, the journey is long .”
We’ve been the undeserving beneficiaries of an outpouring of love, support and prayer from friends, many members of Community Mennonite Church and genuine expressions of heart-felt sentiment, “You are in our thoughts and prayers.” This is no glib cliché; we definitely feel ourselves bathed in prayer.
This heartfelt sentiment, like those received with the loss of a beloved one, will soon recede, and that’s all right. They came at a perfect time; I can’t begin to express our gratitude. “Thank you” seems to be the hardest, inadequate thing to say.
Inspirational writer Omar Itani has identified “10 signs you’re doing much better than you think you are.” These include, and I totally identify:
You spend a few hours a week doing something you enjoy — freelance writing and photography, regular line dancing, rearranging routines, reading another opinion and everyone’s entitled to my opinion … from your favorite writer (or columnist – har!). A 76-year-old can, hopefully, pause for a moment, reflect and smile and quickly start a new paragraph.
Here’s a canonical axiom for the apprehensive 76’er: “Everything in the world is about to be wrapped up, so take nothing for granted. Stay wide-awake in prayer. Most of all, love each other as if your life depended on it. Love makes up for practically anything.” I Peter 4:7-8 (The Message) .
So, what does this mean for me, the recuperating invalid? Novelist Agatha Christie says it this way: “I like living. I have sometimes been wildly, acutely miserable, but through it all I still know quite certainly that just to be alive is a grand thing.”
At 76, there’s no turning back. Why would I want to?
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
