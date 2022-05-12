What in the U.S. and Western Europe is called VE Day (or Victory in Europe Day) and is celebrated on May 8 to commemorate the surrender of Nazi Germany has since 1945 been celebrated in the nations that once formed the Soviet Union prior to its breakup in 1991 on May 9 as Victory Day. Especially in Russia it has always been a highly emotional day, “to shed tears on” as a 93-year-old woman I know who lives in Moscow and witnessed the first one in 1945 said. However, this year that same woman would not view the parade, calling it a “travesty” given the invasion of Ukraine without cause ordered by Russia’s President Putin.
That it is so much more emotional for anybody in a former Soviet republic than in the U.S. is easily understood when one compares the numbers who were killed in each nation during that war, 27 million in the former USSR compared to just under 300,000 in the U.S., with the U.S. having the slightly larger population of the two. Given this, it is understandable that the Soviets see themselves as having fought harder and sacrificed far more than we did, with the toll still borne heavily.
We did much that was heroic, notably the especially dramatic landings on D-Day, June 6, 1944. But the irony is that Stalin had long asked that we do it sooner than then and accused Churchill and FDR of dawdling to let the Soviets do the heavy lifting of defeating Hitler in such blood bath battles as Stalingrad and Kursk. Instead we spent time earlier in North Africa saving British control of the Suez Canal so it could maintain its empire in India, something that would be over two years after the war ended, followed by our invasion of Italy, which did not immediately relieve the Soviets of battling the invading Germans. The irony is that if D-Day had happened much sooner than it did there might not have been a Cold War as the U.S. and UK might have gotten to Berlin before the Soviets did and accepted the German surrender, also allowing us to protect Poland and other Eastern European nations from being dominated by the Soviets in the aftermath of that war.
Needless to say, in Russia this year the Victory Day celebration has occurred under a cloud, one so severe it can be labeled a desecration. While the celebration celebrates a victory over a Nazi invasion, and in Putin’s speech in Moscow he emphasized his claim that Ukraine is ruled by Nazis and supported by NATO Nazis, it is clearly the Russian invaders who are behaving like aggressive Nazis, killing innocent civilians in massive numbers without cause. Putin had been heightening the size and belligerence of these celebrations for several years, and many thought he would make new announcements at this one. But in the end he stuck to a traditional message only larded by continued claims about battling Nazis in Ukraine and how the eastern part of the nation is now to be part of Russia, even as Mariupol remains unconquered and no referenda have been held to solidify any claims of new control such as in Kherson.
Indeed, in ways the celebration was relatively muted. There were no flyovers as there usually are. It was claimed this was due to bad weather, but apparently the weather was fine. There were also somewhat fewer soldiers and military equipment, with reports even of poor marching. A propagandist on Feb. 24 had claimed that Russia would have its Victory Day parade in Kyiv, but that did not happen.
In contrast, in Kyiv, where Victory Day is also remembered with great emotion, it was celebrated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marching alone along its main street, speaking of defending Ukraine against invasion. He declared that henceforth in Ukraine there would be two Victory Days while in Russia there would be none.
J. Barkley Rosser Jr. is a professor of economics at James Madison University.
