More than nine years have elapsed — or collapsed — since this caustic curmudgeon from Punsylvania last dumped a potpourri (literally, “rotten pot’) of pitiful pundemoanium on unsuspecting News-Record readers. (I can hear you already – “Cancel my subscription!”), as if a global pandemic wasn’t enough to drive you semi-conscious (an awareness of large trucks).
So, what to do? You can stop, look, read, cringe or quickly turn the pages to find better comic relief.
Still with me? Begging your fur-bearance as I curb my doggerel, get off my leash, bark up the wrong tree and go out on a limb with this tasteless line ...
What did one cannibal say to the other cannibal? “Boy, your wife sure makes good soup.”
Why did Humpty-Dumpty have a great fall? To make up for a lousy summer.
Hear about the crossword puzzle enthusiast who died? They buried him six down and three across.
A period of perplexed silence often follows this query: What’s the first thing you know?
Answer: Old Jed’s a millionaire (hint); think Beverly Hillbillies.
Several Rhettorical questions (gone with the Schwinn):
Are you pro or antihistamine?
Do you like liver best or liver wurst?
Have you read any good thermometers lately?
A feeble attempt at coronavirus humor (an oxymoron; blame my cousin’s spouse from La-La Land (California dreamin’) for these:
Breaking News: Wearing a mask inside your home is now highly recommended. Not so much to stop COVID-19, but to stop eating.
New monthly budget: Gas $0, Entertainment, $0, Groceries, $2,799.
When this quarantine is over, let’s not tell some people.
The spread of COVID-19 is based on two things: 1. How dense the population is. 2. How dense the population is.
Appropriate analogy: “The curve is flattening so we can start lifting restrictions now” = “The parachute has slowed our rate of descent, so we can take it off now.”
The dumbest thing I’ve ever bought was a 2020 planner.
Might God be looking down on us and laughing up his sacred sleeve (Psalm 2:4)?
A man, desperately searching for a congenial congregation — obviously B.C. (Before COVID-19) — slipped into a back pew just as the minister intoned with the congregation, “We have left undone those things which we ought to have done.”
“Thank goodness,” he sighed. “I’ve found my crowd at last.”
While cleaning the church sanctuary I discovered a wad of bills under a pew, and the thought immediately arose, is this a temptation of the devil or an answer to prayer?
Church sign: “Toilet Paper Missing ... Guess the roll was called up yonder.”
I’m no spring chicken anymore, even though I still lay an egg on occasion (imagine the shellshock) and that really ruffles my feathers. Maybe that’s why I can identify with this cracked corn:
Hospital regulations require a wheelchair for patients being discharged. A nurse working at the local hospital found an elderly gentleman already dressed and sitting on the bed with a suitcase at his feet. He insisted he didn’t need any help in leaving the hospital.
After a chat about rules being rules, he reluctantly agreed to be wheeled to the elevator. On the way down, the nurse asked if his wife was meeting him.
“I don’t know,” he said. “She’s still upstairs in the bathroom changing out of her hospital gown.”
Need a second opinion (everyone’s welcome to mine)?
Morris, an 89-year-old man, went to the doctor to get a physical. A few days later, the doctor saw Morris walking down the street with a gorgeous young woman on his arm.
Several days later, the doctor spoke to Morris and said,” You’re really doing great, aren’t you?”
Morris replied, “Just doing what you said, Doc: ‘Get a hot momma and be cheerful.’”
The doctor said, “I didn’t say that. I said, ‘You’ve got a heart murmur; be careful.’”
Mennonite humor – another oxymoron? You be the judge ...
Q: How many Mennonites does it take to change a lightbulb? A: Seven; one to actually change the bulb and six to complain that they liked the old one better.
Q: Why don’t Mennonite women wear sleeveless dresses? A: They refuse to bare arms.
Q: What goes black and white, black and white, black and white? A: An Old Order Mennonite somersaulting down a hill.
Speaking thereof, an urban Menno was trying to advise an Old Order whether to buy a cow or a tractor. The urban Menno said, “You know, you’d look pretty funny trying to plow with a cow.” The Old Order replied, “Yes, but I’d look even funnier trying to milk a tractor.”
Sounds like Deja moo – the feeling that you’ve heard this bull before. Now that’s udderly ridiculous, but ... to err is human, to forgive, bovine (gonna milk this for all it’s worth before I kick the bucket).
Okay, I think I’m finished. You can breathe again.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.