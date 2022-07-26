The ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s Russia involving an ever-rising toll of innocent civilians killed has had an underlying motive of a culture war, indeed, an effort at cultural genocide, the extermination not only of a nation as a political entity, but of its language and art. This effort has drawn on “Eurasianist” ideas strongly expressed by “Putin’s Brain,” Alexander Dugin, whose writings have become highly influential in top circles in Russia.
This effort involves destroying works of art and cultural artifacts in Ukrainian territories conquered by Russia, and efforts to extirpate using the Ukrainian language. Another is a campaign to change the educational curriculum in both Russia and the conquered territories to teach there has never been a legitimate Ukraine separate from Russia.
This has led to a counterattack inside Ukraine, where now Russian culture is being downgraded. Statues of Russian poet Pushkin are being torn down. Tchaikovsky’s ballets, such as “Swan Lake,” are no longer performed. This is unfortunate, but understandable.
More unfortunate is that this culture war has entered the U.S. For our Fourth of July celebration on the Mall in Washington, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” was not played as it usually has been. His operas will not be performed in New York. Will we cancel "The Nutcracker" at Christmas? It is understandable that Russian performers who support Putin’s invasion might get canceled, but some who have criticized the invasion are also getting canceled, such as the soprano Anna Netrebko.
This even extends to food, with non-Russians damaged, such as a restaurant in Portland, Ore., Kachka, run by a Jewish family from Belarus with Ukrainian employees, who find that people do not want borshch soup, which is actually of Ukrainian origin. This is beginning to resemble the moves to attack German culture that went on in the U.S. during World War I and is becoming thoughtlessly overdone.
That said, we need to oppose the cultural genocide happening in Ukraine. Part of that is to approve the entry of long-neutral Finland and Sweden into NATO. This was approved in the House of Representatives by a vote opposed by only 18 members. A few of those openly support Putin. Of others, three are from Virginia. Bob Good says he opposes Biden’s foreign policy in general and fears U.S. troops might get involved. Morgan Griffith says he supports their entry, but the House should not have voted on it. Despite repeated public inquiries and comment, the third has so far provided no explanation for his vote. That is Ben Cline.
Barkley Rosser lives in Harrisonburg.
