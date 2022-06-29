The ultimate Founding Father of the United States of America was Benjamin Franklin. He invented the very idea of the nation in 1754 with his Albany Plan of Union, inspired by the Iroquois confederacy, which would serve as the basis for the original legal system of the nation when it became independent, the Articles of Confederation. A generation older than the others, he was also the only internationally famous American Founding Father prior to the American Revolution, known for his discoveries about electricity and lightning, as well as inventing many things from stoves to lending libraries.
Less known is that he was also an important economist, the original formulator of the Principle of Population, usually identified with Thomas Robert Malthus from his book published in 1798, that human population increases exponentially while food supply is limited by the fixed amount of land. Franklin first presented this idea in its full mathematical formulation in 1751 in his “Observations Concerning the Increase of Mankind.” As the 15th child out of 17 in his family, he was personally aware of how having too many children can impoverish a family. This made him supportive of helping women limit how many children they might have when they chose to.
Beyond this influential essay, in 1748 he published an American version of an English educational book, “The Instructor,” which contained things ranging from basic mathematics to how to grow various crops. His major addition to this was to add a medical pamphlet by John Tennent of Virginia, published in 1734. It included instructions on how to terminate a pregnancy by the use of various herbs, such as angelica. In his autobiography, Franklin praised a Dutch widow for having a successful business both because of her knowledge of accounting as well as her “education” on the management of her own body.
Drawing on the doctrine of “originalism,” Supreme Court Justice Alito has claimed to present legal and moral opinion from the Founding Fathers on this matter of family management. However, he quotes no Founding Fathers. Rather he quotes certain English legal figures, such as Sir Matthew Hale. Unfortunately, he misrepresents Hale’s position as totally opposing the right to terminate a pregnancy. Hale only did so for a “quickened child,” which at that time meant after a fetus kicks, an event that tends to happen between 16 to 24 weeks after conception. This was the basis of English Common Law of that period, which allowed such pregnancy terminations prior to that time, which was also the position of the Roman Catholic Church between 1591 and 1869 during which the time of “ensoulment” was set at 166 days after conception. This was the de facto law in the colonies, although there were no specific laws on this matter until one in Connecticut in 1821 that only limited methods that could be used to terminate a pregnancy, not to outlaw doing so in general. It was only in the late 1800s that such laws became widespread in the USA.
So, Justice Alito has seriously misrepresented the state of opinion on this matter at the time of the Founding Fathers. It is not surprising that he has pretended that none of the Founding Fathers said anything about this issue because what was said by them did not agree with his view. He has not even been honest about the views of the non-American figures he cites, such as Sir Matthew Hale. This seems to be a serious syndrome with this Supreme Court, of misrepresenting what the Founding Fathers said about important constitutional issues. If the ultimate Founding Father of the United States, Benjamin Franklin, were alive today to comment on the arguments of Justice Alito and his colleagues in their recent decision on this matter of the right of a woman to terminate a pregnancy of hers, he would be utterly disgusted.
Barkley Rosser lives in Harrisonburg.
