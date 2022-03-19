I’ve been a leadership enthusiast for as long as I can remember. I recall the joy I felt when my eighth-grade peers voted me as co-editor of the yearbook. I was honored they chose me and excited to take on the major project. We spent the year taking photos, designing pages, and working as a team. Our advisors gave us a task list and we learned about project management.
During high school, I continued to seek out leadership opportunities. I was actively involved in student clubs and organizations and was fortunate to serve in a leadership role in several. I was surrounded by caring, competent advisors. These teachers modeled the way for effective leadership as they explained how to facilitate a meeting, how to be a better public speaker, and how to fundraise. Most importantly, they reminded us that we were in a safe space to take risks and try to do something spectacular.
These experiences in middle school and high school were vitally important in growing my enthusiasm for leadership. The advisors I learned from gifted me (and thousands of other students) with a solid leadership skill set, laying the foundation for what would come next.
When I enrolled at James Madison University, I had a rough idea of what the tactical side of leadership looked like. I had spent several years working through the aspects of leadership directly related to getting something accomplished. What I was missing was the strategic side of the work. I needed to strengthen my understanding of why things get accomplished and what really brings people together around a shared goal.
During my academic career at JMU, I learned many valuable lessons about leadership. Some of my favorites include:
Words matter. I was a communication major at Madison. In my classes, we dedicated a significant amount of learning how important our words are and how much of our message is communicated nonverbally. My specific track was conflict resolution. In those courses, we discussed how our language choices make a major impact on how a situation unfolds. We role played interactions where the student tasked with diffusing the situation tried using different words to deliver the same message. It was amazing to me how often a small pivot in word choice could make a huge difference in how the message was interpreted and what came next.
As leaders, we have to spend time thinking about the words we choose. There are many factors that drive our communication style – we’re busy, we’re multitasking, we’re burnt out – but those style choices come with consequences. The majority of our current communication styles, like e-mail, voicemail, and text messages, remove the nonverbal component of the exchange all together. This puts even more pressure on the words we choose to carry the right message, in the right tone, with the right goal, as determined by the mood of the recipient in the moment she or he reads it. Spending the time to develop a style where are words align with the way we wish to be seen as a leader pays dividends.
People Matter. I have a vivid recollection of a specific Saturday morning where a friend knocked on my door at 7:30 in the morning and said, “Hurry up and get dressed. We’re going to run a 5K.” Still in a slight mental fog, I grabbed my sneakers and hopped in the car. I wasn’t a huge runner and I was relatively confident I could not run 3 miles straight. Beyond that, it turned out that even my friend had no clue what charitable cause we were running to support. Another one of his friends had called him earlier in the morning and simply asked him to show up. So we did. We showed up and we ran. Because we trusted the people. We trusted their values. And we trusted their purpose.
As leaders, we have to build a camaraderie with the community around us. We need to make an effort to highlight and grow one anothers professional competencies while also honoring and supporting their passions and interests as people. We have to dedicate time to building connections with our teammates so that, when the moment comes, they’ll simply join our cause and start running.
Enthusiasm Matters. There is such an amazing sense of spirit at JMU. Walking around campus you see students and faculty wearing the school colors and singing the praises of the University nonstop. In short, people are excited to be there and they embrace a contagious energy that gets passed down from one class to the next. I strongly believe that this enthusiasm completely transforms the experience of being in that environment. When you share a space with an entire community of people who are both directly and indirectly showcasing their excitement to be there, the entire community becomes stronger.
As leaders, we have to put in the work to spread enthusiasm throughout our organization. We have to instill a sense of pride in the team we are and in the positive contributions we make. Leading by example is an important step in this process, but it’s only the beginning. Hiring for enthusiasm, promoting and celebrating enthusiasm, and sustaining enthusiasm must follow.
Cheerleading Matters. In life, it only takes a few people to authentically share that they believe in us to make all the difference. Fortunately, my time at Madison provided me with multiple mentors – faculty, staff, and peer students – who delivered just that message. I’m thankful for the choice these others made to invest their energy in me. Many of them continue to make that investment even today. And I’m a better person for it.
As leaders, we must be intentional in identifying those who would benefit from cheerleading and then delivering it. Life can feel lonely at times. Having someone pull you aside and say, “I see you. What you’re doing matters. And I’m excited to see what comes next…You’ve got this!” can serve as just the motivation needed to accomplish the next great thing. We each stand on the shoulders of a leader who built us up along our journey. The best way we can honor and respect their work is by doing the same for someone that follows.
In eighth grade, my primary goal was really to publish a yearbook that made those around me proud. Today, my aspirations go a little broader than that. I want to serve my community well and accomplish meaningful goals along the way. My early enthusiasm for leadership gave me the baseline to do just that. My time at JMU reinforced the strategy lessons – words matter. people matter. enthusiasm matters. cheerleading matters. – that helped round the comprehensive approach I embrace today into shape.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
