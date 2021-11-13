The Camino de Santiago is a religious pilgrimage that started over 800 years ago. The devout in Spain had reason to believe they had discovered the bones of the Apostle James. A church was built in Compostela to hold these important relics and pilgrims began to walk to the site to pray in their presence.
For many years it has been my goal to walk the Camino. This path begins in a French town called St. Jean-Pied-de-Port. It is about 485 miles from St. Jean to Compostela. Pilgrims who walk the Camino carry their possessions in a knapsack. The goal for most is to walk about 15 miles each day. The journey becomes a metaphor for life. In this you can see some pilgrims walk fast, some slower. Some travel with friends, many travel alone.
Many friends offered me encouragement and support for this journey. The nice folks at Walkabout Outfitters here in Harrisonburg offered technical advice along with good sturdy shoes and a great backpack.
On Sept. 22, I started my Camino from St Jean in France. The first day of the hike is up over the Pyrenees Mountains into Spain. This first hike is about 17 miles long with a gain of 3,900 feet up and a drop of 1,600 feet at the end of the day. History tells us Napoleon took his Grand Army along this path as he invaded Spain. I can only imagine the grumbling of the soldiers as they tromped up the steep mountain trail with their muskets and gear.
My first day was a long one. I walked into the village of Roncesvalles at about 4 p.m. I had never walked more than 17 miles in one day. Every muscle in my legs and back ached. There is a monastery at Roncesvalles for pilgrims. It is famous for being very large and hospitable. Unfortunately, because of COVID, the monastery had a limited number of beds. After waiting over an hour outside and with rain starting, I found another place to stay the night.
This was my first lesson on the Camino. My wife tells me I need to be more patient. I waited patiently in the cold rain as it became clear that there was no room at the monastery. With some help, I found an alternative place to stay. The lesson for me was to just let go. I learned that things on the Camino have a way of taking care of themselves.
As one day blended into another I was pleased to see my legs were holding out just fine. I could walk 15 miles a day and tried a couple of 20-mile days. I was not rushing, I had time to stop and visit ancient churches and to have lunch with my fellow pilgrims. It soon became clear to me that there were two Caminos occurring simultaneously. The outward Camino has to do with leg cramps, blisters and sunburn. But there was an inner journey as well. Nearly all the pilgrims I spoke to have some inner, personal reason for walking the Camino. I became friends with a man from Düsseldorf, Germany. He was walking the Camino for the third time. He told me he had been addicted to narcotics. He walked his first Camino to stop using drugs and to break away from the people in his life who were part of his addiction. Now, he promises to walk the Camino every third year, so long as he stays off drugs.
“It is a vacation I give myself for being a better person.”
I met another man from Brazil who told me the first time he walked the Camino his young daughter had leukemia. “I asked God every day to heal my daughter.” Two months after he returned home, his daughter died. “God in heaven wanted my daughter in His arms.” Miguel was warm hearted and matter of fact. It was obvious to me this man had great faith. Miguel continued, “Not so long after my little girl passed, my wife got pregnant again. We named our new daughter Angel. I am walking this Camino to celebrate Angel and to thank God for his kindness.”
After 31 days, I walked into the courtyard of the Cathedral at Compostela de Santiago. My legs and back were stronger. I had lost some weight and I had worked on being a more patient person. I came to realize the outward part of the Camino was important but the inner journey, where a pilgrim has a chance to walk and to listen for God’s “still small voice,” was even more important. Our lives are filled with distractions and mental clutter. I learned a day spent walking was good for the man and for the soul.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
