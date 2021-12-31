An elderly gentleman had just finished his dental cleaning when he asked the hygienist to leave the room. When we were alone in the room he said, “I have a neighbor who has some Ivermectin. How should I take this to prevent getting COVID?”
Cases of COVID in Virginia and worldwide are on the rise. As cases increase in a community the same problems re-emerge that we saw in 2020 — crowded hospitals, overwhelmed health care providers and very sick patients. By now, patients who are most at risk for serious illness and death know who they are. Those most at risk for serious COVID infections are people over 65 years old, those with lung disease, heart disease, stroke, dementia and diabetes.
The new variant of the virus called Omicron, is easy to pass from person to person. Some studies indicate two doses of the vaccines used in the United States may not be effective against Omicron.
In recent interviews on TV, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, stated the increase in cases in the United States along with the introduction of the Omicron variant indicated the need for booster shots of the mRNA vaccine to protect a person from infection. This booster would be the third shot for most people.
Unfortunately, few government leaders are mentioning the growing body of evidence of cardiac side effects from the use of this vaccine. In a study published in the journal Circulation in November 2021 a warning was issued — 566 patients were given a PLUS cardiac test. This test looks at nine blood proteins that can be used to detect undiagnosed (early) cardiac disease. The author wrote, “We conclude that the mRNA vaccines dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy another vascular events following vaccination.”
In other words, the vaccines used to prevent COVID, mRNA vaccines, are causing a dramatic increase in inflammation of the heart muscle of patients in this study.
Ivermectin was discovered in 1975 and was first used in veterinary medicine to treat a variety of parasites in the intestinal tract and on the skin. Later, it was approved for use in humans. It was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2015. An article published in The Journal of Antibiotics in 2017 calls Ivermectin a “Wonder” drug. It lists the drugs anti-parasite, anti-viral activity along with the promise of anti-cancer treatment. The article indicates Ivermectin had been used safely in humans over 250 million times to treat horrible infections among the world’s poorest populations.
Since then, medical researchers continue to look at Ivermectin for its anti-cancer properties. Studies are ongoing because the drug appears to have a positive effect against a wide variety of cancer in humans.
It would be no surprise that such a drug with a known safety record and a history of anti-viral activity might be effective against COVID.
In fact, there is mounting evidence of efficacy of Ivermectin to treat COVID. I spoke to more than one practitioner who have experience prescribing Ivermectin. Most indicate they see improvement in lung function in 48 hours.
In Peru, large scale dosing of Ivermectin was used to treat an outbreak of COVID in 2020. A report in New Microbes New infections in September 2021 gives the story. Ten states in Peru participated in the wide scale use of Ivermectin.
In 30 days, there was a 14-fold decrease in the death rate from COVID in these 10 states. Even more interesting, during the study a new president was elected in Peru. He immediately stopped the use of Ivermectin in these 10 states and the death rate climbed up to nearly the same level in another 30 days.
All health care providers adhere to the same oath: “First, do no harm.” COVID can be deadly. An overflow of patients can overwhelm a health care system causing patients with other illnesses to suffer until services are available. Booster vaccinations may not be the best treatment for everyone. A well-studied, inexpensive effective oral medication appears to be highly effective for the treatment of COVID. If all this is true, then why is an older man asking his dentist for advice about a drug that should be available from any licensed primary care provider?
We must make Ivermectin available in our pharmacies so clinicians may use this medication along with other medications and their best clinical judgement to treat COVID. COVID is a killer, 800,000 Americans have already perished. We should fight COVID with all the medical tools available. It is time to look at the studies and listen to the science.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
