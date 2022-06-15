There seems no avoiding having President Biden go to Saudi Arabia and shake hands with the murderous Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS). FDR did shake hands in 1945 with his grandfather, Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman al Sa’ud, founder of the kingdom, and we have been effectively allied with them since, with our major oil companies deeply involved there. So, despite massive human rights violations by MbS, here we go, with this trip reported to occur in mid-July.
MbS became crown prince by carrying out a coup against his cousin, Muhammed bin Nayef, whom U.S. authorities had greatly respected, with the apparent approval of our previous president and his son-in-law, who got paid off for this with $2 billion. Some justify supporting MbS because he allowed women to drive in Saudi Arabia and some other reformist moves. But his overall human rights record has been horrible, with dissidents imprisoned and tortured, and the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi actually chopped into pieces.
What is especially driving this trip is to get the Saudis to increase oil production to halt the rise in oil prices that is damaging Biden’s popularity. I doubt they will do much of this, although who knows? However, there are other motives, including urging release of the unfairly imprisoned.
One motive that may justify this trip and appears to be a major reason for it involves the awful war in Yemen, where for seven years the Saudis have been bombing the place, killing thousands of people. The U.S. actively supported this before Biden came in, but he reduced that support and called for peace negotiations. There has now been a cease-fire in place for two months. If this visit can help turn that into a real end to that war, this would justify this trip, even if all other efforts there fail.
Another motive for the trip is to encourage Saudi Arabia to follow United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in recognizing Israel as they did in the Abraham Accords, a genuine diplomatic achievement of the previous administration. Reportedly the Israelis and Saudis have some ongoing activities together, but it is also reported that MbS’s father, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Sa’ud, is opposed to recognizing Israel because of its ongoing problems with the Palestinians, as well as its management of the al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, the third most holy shrine of Islam that the Saudi monarchs think they have a responsibility for protecting.
A final motive involves Iran, where what the Saudis and Israelis most have in common is a de facto alliance against Iran and a desire that the U.S. not to reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear agreement with Iran. Iran had been following the agreement when the U.S. withdrew in 2018, with it declared that we would get a better agreement. But that did not happen, and Iran resumed enriching uranium to a point greater than it ever did, now possessing nearly enough for a nuclear weapon. Biden had promised to reenter the agreement to push that back, but made demands to expand it when negotiating with Iran, and so there has been no resumption of the agreement, with Iran now having a harder line government than previously, even though most of the world supports its resumption, including even Israel’s military intelligence chief, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva.
Ironically, the Iran option is an alternative to begging the Saudis to increase oil production. Facing U.S.-imposed sanctions, Iran produces only about half a million barrels per day of oil. It was producing 2.5 million barrels per day prior to U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA. Reentering the agreement as most of the world wants could lead to the increase in world oil production Biden seeks, not to mention putting the Iran nuclear program back into the box it had been before 2018. But this is not likely to be an outcome of this troubling trip to Saudi Arabia.
Barkley Rosser lives in Harrisonburg.
