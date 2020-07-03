First, a confession – yes, I’ve been the proud possessor of fireworks, some of them illegal, over the years; and yes, I’ve been in trouble more than once setting them off, not just on the Fourth of July.
Growing up in Doylestown, Bucks County, Pa., I always looked forward to our annual Fourth of July celebration at Doc and Grace Brenneman’s farmette. The same group of family friends from church gathered for fantastic food, including my mom’s bodacious barbecued huge lima beans and other savory comestibles. The weather usually cooperated for swimming, softball -- I was always put in right field, awaiting the inevitable hit that I managed to miss or drop to win the game for the opposing team -- horseshoes, ping-pong and other activities.
Even after moving to Harrisonburg, it became a tradition for me to bring some lame legal fountains and sparklers from Virginia that I would proudly set off for the audience who sat there making fun of the pathetic pyrotechnic display. The group would lift their eyes unto the hills to the Our Lady of Czestochowa shrine where a much more impressive display lit up the night sky.
From 1955 to 1962, our family lived next to the Doylestown Mennonite Church on North Broad Street. Just down the road, the now long-gone Doylestown Farmers Market offered many entertainment pursuits that appealed to this young lad, including an arcade (with pinball machines offering five balls, six games for a quarter) and a TV-appliance outlet where I spent many Saturday afternoons watching Gene Autry, Lash Larue, the Cisco Kid and grainy “B” movies in glorious black-and-white.
Every year, over the Fourth, the local American Legion held a carnival on the market grounds with more temptations (and I could resist everything but temptation) -- some rinky-dink rides, wheels of fortune and ring tosses, greasy food and best of all, a fireworks display.
It seemed like every year, the same disappointing event occurred. They would wait until it was nearly pitch dark and then announce, “Ladies and gentlemen -- it looks like it could rain any minute, so we will have to postpone the fireworks until tomorrow night. We’re sorry!” I bet they were; after people had already spent their hard-earned money while awaiting the aerial display that kept getting rescheduled.
A fireworks escapade involving those deafening but dangerous cherry bombs got me in trouble shortly into my freshman year at EMC (now EMU) the fall of 1963.
The Maplewood and Elmwood residence halls were brand new additions to the campus, spartan, but adequate. However, it didn’t take long for some friendly rivalry to emerge between the male occupants of the two dorms.
One warm evening, shortly after dark, occupants of Maplewood and Elmwood got into a shouting match back and forth that slowly evolved into buckets of water being thrown down dorm floor hallways as more students joined the fray.
Not sure where I got them, but I had a paper sack of cherry bombs stashed away. As the raucous yelling, altercations on the quad and water battles intensified, I lit one cherry bomb after another and tossed them out my Maplewood third-floor room window -- BOOOM! -- generating even more enthusiastic yelling mixed with the water, water, everywhere that eventually got out of hand.
Little did I realize that our hall manager and the assistant dean of men were standing in the doorway, watching my every foolish move.
Next day, I was called in to meet with the dean of men, who confronted my firework frenzy and reminded me that cherry bombs are illegal in Virginia. I had no defense but a contrite spirit.
The dean could have come down hard on me, but the punishment he meted out remains ingrained in my psyche to this day.
I was instructed, in the middle of the day, to clean out all the trash, rotted food and other nasty crud that had accumulated in the window wells surrounding Maplewood and Elmwood dorms, as many of the same student “colleagues” who had just participated in the water battles and general melee of a few nights earlier watched, hooted and cheered out their dorm windows.
I believe one of my first important life lessons in college took place early that fateful fall semester – “Don’t try this at home (or away from home), kids!”
Fast forward to the time the local County Mountie paid a visit to our Belmont residence -- someone apparently filed a complaint -- during the fireworks show that we and the neighbors put on regularly for years. He let us off with a warning.
Fireworks are fun, and a great way to celebrate Independence Day, but most should be left to the professionals to set off. Alas, many scheduled displays won’t happen this year, thanks to our silent, invisible foe.
I have a small assortment of fireworks purchased locally that I’ll set off for my family --especially for daughter Jennifer Lyn Hummel, our firstborn on July 4, 1972 -- as a loud and colorful way of saying, “Happy Birthday, Jenny,” and “Happy Birthday, USA.”
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
