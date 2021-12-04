The journey, the journey, the journey is long ... while I do my best to, uh, enjoy the bouncy ride.
I flip the wall calendar in my mancave over to the last month of the year and it hits me — dates on the calendar are closer than they appear, despite devoting much of the last seven months largely to answering the repetitive query, “So how are you today?” That, and sidewinding across the Massanutten Mountain several times a week for medical appointments and tests.
It’s been an extraordinary expedition, this daily regimen, seeking to fend off, or at least slow down, the rages of an equally aggressive brain cancer, glioblastoma, stage 4.
“What a year it’s been,” Wife Anna said the other day. “Here we were, thinking how fortunate we were to escape the ravages of the Coronavirus while following the CDC guidelines and getting the vaccines and booster shots on schedule and otherwise staying reasonably healthy. And then, this happened ... "
The doctors told me up front that my illness is one of the more common yet “quite aggressive” forms of brain cancer “treatable but not curative.”
The weeks this year seemed to dawdle on by, others times it was a grand prix of recurring paperwork, calls from medical officers with arresting questions that often had to be looked up, five days a week for six weeks of radiation at Sentara RMH Medical Center, then a chemo-pill regimen with only one minor bout of nausea, no headaches or seizures or other side effects. It was hair today, gone tomorrow, and my crowning glory with trademark Bishop hairline is slowly returning. Anna wields her tonsorial artistry once a week.
The biggest hassle through it all has been my ever-declining hearing deficiency, making it difficult to converse during medical appointments with everyone wearing masks. Anna attends most of these consultations as my chief caregiver and interpreter (this is my beloved wife, in whom I am well pleased). I don’t think I’d still be here without her strong support and care.
The saga, much the same for much of the summer. After my radiation program ended late October, I was given a “reprieve” from that daily routine in exchange for a chemo therapy program. Then it was over hill, over dale, hitting the dusty trail to Charlottesville for blood work, meetings with Dr. Erika Struble, who has been orchestrating my treatment program from her Martha Jefferson base and to review my MRI test results with Dr. David Slottje.
Each visit, we received encouraging words like, “You’re doing great. There’s some reduction in the invasive lesions surrounding the tumor that was removed. Keep on doing what you’re doing.” And that’s exactly what we sought to do, guided by these remarkable medical wizards.
Then, the flying fickle finger of fate intervened in this mêlée.
On Oct. 27, I had an MRI exam at Martha Jefferson Hospital, followed immediately by a meeting with my neurosurgeon, Dr. Slottje. As I understand it, there is some “progressive activity” where the main tumor was removed from my frontal lobe and development of some new small lesions were surrounding the surgical area. His tumor conference group concurred with a recommended change in my chemotherapy regimen. No further radiation or surgical procedures are prescribed at present. I will continue taking a horse-sized antibiotic and steroid tablets every other day for the immediate future.
With this sudden change in my prognosis, several persons came forward urging us to get a second opinion on alternative treatment options, checking in at the University of Virginia Neuro-oncology Center. They cited the significant cancer research on brain cancer being done by medical specialists in this critical neuro arena.
We were fortunate to be able to arrange an almost immediate consultation with David Schiff at U.Va.’s Department of Neurology. Another trek to Charlottesville followed; no “WAVE” direction device needed this go-round to find our way.
Our trips to UVA Health Center last Monday and Tuesday were long and rather stressful; thought it might consist largely of a consultation with Dr. Schiff and a "quick" report on possible treatment, but the renowned brain specialist told me I may qualify for a clinical trial program and there are four different components within this treatment option, and which one I would enter, if approved, is selected by randomization. Some are more complex and longer with more possible side effects. A computer selects one of the four recommended treatment options based on input fed into the system. The program is globally recognized and I would undergo a rigorous health screening that may take several days, also a good bit of running back and forth to Charlottesville.
Anna and I feel a bit overwhelmed at the moment because everything so far seems to have gone "beyond expectations" in an encouraging way and suddenly we sit a bit dazed and confused — knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door — wondering which one to open that may prove to make all the difference:
“Ask, and it shall be given to you; seek and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened to you. For everyone who asks, receives; and he who seeks, find; and to him who knocks, it shall be opened.” – Luke 11:9-10 (NASB)
Thus also sayeth the Lord “I will make my people strong with power from me . . . Wherever they go, they will be under my personal care” Zachariah 10:12 (Living Bible)
Don’t think I’ll ask for a second opinion on this promise.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
