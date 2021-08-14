Speaker of the House of Representative Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, did pretty well with his investments in July. He purchased something called a “call option” for stock in Amazon. “Call options” allow the holder the opportunity to sell the stock if it goes up in value. Paul Pelosi timed it just right.
Just a few weeks after his purchase the call option for Amazon increased in value and his investment yielded him over $5 million.
Curiously, Paul Pelosi’s option purchase came just a few weeks before the Pentagon announced it was changing its contract for cloud computing. The Pentagon’s commitment to warfare and defense in the digital world makes for an enormous contract. The program was called: JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) and its goal was to gather all the different data collection and processing systems in the Department of Defense into one digital location.
Improvements in war fighting — from use of artificial intelligence and better defense planning — were the hoped-for benefits from the JEDI program
The Department of Defense was set to spend about $10 billion on JEDI. To help make JEDI as useful as possible, the contract was to be awarded to only one company. Once the contract was awarded to Microsoft, Amazon protested in court to block the award.
This back and forth between the Pentagon and the court system is not good for our nation’s defense, however, information about what was going on this contract was found to be very valuable.
A review of the required financial disclosure reports by Kristina Wong was published on July 8 in Breitbart News. It shows Paul Pelosi made well-timed investments in the companies involved in the JEDI project in 2018 and 2019 as well as in 2021. These investments could have been worth as much as $6 million. This is in addition to the $5 million he made in July.
Investment statistics indicate the average American has about $165,000 in retirement savings by the time he or she reaches 65 years old. Now, that is the average. Of course, some folks save much more, some less. That $165,000 represents a lifetime of savings and sacrifice. Couples work hard over their lives dutifully taking money out of their paycheck and putting it away for a rainy day. Paul Pelosi made 30 times this in one day.
News reports indicate Nancy Pelosi filed the necessary financial disclosure forms to make certain Paul Pelosi’s trade in Amazon did not violate any federal laws. News of the inner-workings of Congress are, of course, publicly available. This is the legal standard. It is illegal to pass along information not readily available to all. This is a very low standard. Congress generates so much information via hearings and legislation, it is not possible for the average investor to use what congress generates. Analysis of the information generated is most important. Analysis from the Speaker of the House would be very valuable indeed.
Nancy Pelosi’s life has always revolved around politics and there have always been fringe benefits to this. Her father was Baltimore’s longest serving mayor. Her brother served as mayor of Baltimore as well.
Baltimore suffers from the effect of one-party rule. Baltimore along with other American cities like Chicago and Detroit are known for their urban decay. Murder rates are up and the number of well-paying jobs in these cities are down.
Nancy Pelosi now lives in San Francisco. The city on the hill is not so great anymore. San Francisco has been run by Democrats for over 70 years. This is another one-party town facing a major decline with increasing homelessness, crime and drug use.
The system that has kept Nancy Pelosi in congress for 34 years is hurting our country. While Nancy’s family is enriched through what appears to be the use of insider information, places like Baltimore and San Francisco suffer.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Cities like Hong Kong, Singapore and London have enjoyed prosperity. These cities are vibrant and their governments make it a priority to allow businesses to flourish. Their governments are known to be honest and fair.
Corruption and insider influence are a cancer in our republic. The understanding that those in-the-know are doing well hurts us all.
What does the future hold? Nancy Pelosi is 81 years old. As time moves along, you can expect Nancy will eventually retire. Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is a leader in the Democratic Party of California, just like her mother was. From her positions in the leadership of California’s Democratic Party, it is expected Nancy Pelosi’s daughter will run for congress once her mom retires.
This should be no surprise. In the United States, it is always a good day to be a Pelosi.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
