It was Saturday afternoon and I was working on my computer. The vote counting in the crucial states of Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania was dragging painfully slow for five straight days and nights.
Who would have blamed me if I had threatened to harm the metaphorical snail itself?
The vote counting was that slow. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden needed only 20 electoral votes to win it all. A cliffhanger does not get any better than this. I kept refreshing and checking the electoral vote updates every half hour. The next time I checked it was suddenly blue 273 with the headline that Biden was projected to be the next and 46th president of the United States.
I had been late in my checking because already crowds were chanting and waving flags celebrating in the streets all over the United States of America — the beautiful.
Where were you when you heard the news?
We ran outside onto the streets of gathering screaming crowds. The 7-Eleven line to buy drinks snaked its way spilling outside to the sidewalk. Michigan State University with the great Magic Johnson had just won the NCAA national basketball championship. My girlfriend (now wife) and I stood at the corner of 7-Eleven in East Lansing, Mich., jabbing our forefingers into the night sky, jumping up and down and screaming at the top of our lungs: “We are No. 1! We are champions!”
It was a wild night of celebration all over the town. This was in April 1979. The images of crowds celebrating the Biden win most of the weekend evoked for me such past nostalgic memories of celebration.
As I was watching the many dancing crowds in the streets of spontaneous celebrations this past Saturday, my phone suddenly rang. The number was from Zambia in southern Africa, but I did not recognize it. It was a relative who owns an attorney firm in Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia. He never calls. Was there an emergency? When I picked up, it sounded like he had a bunch of Zambians at his house watching the American election vote counting.
“What do you think of Trump now?” he barked.
“After four years, we feel like we have just been released as hostages,” I joked.
We laughed. He thought that was so funny. We talked for a minute.
The 75 million who voted for Biden are happy that the Biden-Harris ticket won. The 71 million who voted for the Trump-Pence ticket are unhappy that they lost. But whatever your political disposition, there is no need to deny this feeling: relief after four turbulent years. Let’s celebrate just momentarily. This should be a lesson in life for all of us.
Amidst any serious life problems and challenges, always give ourselves small moments of celebration. But as a nation, this is not the end of our problems as it is just the beginning of the end if there is going to be an end at all to all our serious problems, which seem right now to be tied to our toxic politics.
There are many of the 75 million who voted for Biden who believe that we will get back to the normal politics the way it used to be. We want badly for legislators to cross the aisle so that the political parties can cooperate to get things done, especially in Congress in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We should realize, however, that going forward some trains are gone. However distasteful Trumpism and the Trump politics have become, they are now a new normal; 71 million Americans still voted for Trump after four tumultuous years. This signals that far too many of us think the last four years were all right. This does not mean our toxic politics are healthy at all.
All the unwritten rules that determine that once in office, the president must act with dignity, respect, integrity, honesty, empathy, responsibility, accountability, kindness, unite the nation, defend the nation, not break the emoluments close of the constitution, avoid corruption, separate the White House from political partisan events.
All of these and many other unwritten rules about the presidency have been shattered the last four years. I pray and hope I am wrong about this. But that train is gone. I am not sure as a nation we have the guts today to rebuild the presidency the way it used to be.
In spite what you and many pundits might say after these momentous elections, what has become apparent after these election results is that America, still the Beautiful, may have a very serious unhealthy addiction to the internet and social media. This addiction unfortunately may be feeding the toxic divisiveness of the American society right now.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
