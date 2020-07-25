Are we having fun yet?
Well, for me, some days yes, other days, no.
We’ve muddled through about five long months since the Pesky Pestilence showed up on our doorsteps without a welcome and decided to take up residence for what looks like will be a long, long time (where’s the eviction notice?). I want to remain optimistic, even while expecting the situation to worsen before it gets better.
Thus, I applaud the many area business, restaurants and convenience stores that have taken to a “no mask, no service” approach to help combat the coronavirus storm. I’m especially grateful to see this tactic in effect at Walmart. On recent visits to the Rt. 42 location, all customers were entering wearing masks, and those who weren’t were handed one. But, wouldn’t you know, I saw persons removing their masks as soon as they were inside (c’mon, people, let’s work together and vex this vile virus, for others, if not for yourselves).
I’m finding the best way to face the uncertainties of each day is to join with Canadian songstress Anne Murray in declaring, “We sure could use a little good news today …” The bad news can easily overwhelm us, so I look for the good news near and far and celebrate when it happens.
For good news starters, wife Anna and I were tested for COVIS-19 the first of the month even though we didn’t display the symptoms. The test results came two weeks later, and both of us tested “negative.” I wanted to shout it from the rooftop, but my ever-pragmatic spouse didn’t want me to tell anyone (so I won’t), noting that “several weeks have elapsed since the initial testing and we both could be infected by now.” Anna may be right (she usually is), but that didn’t stop me from making an appointment with the local American Red Cross to donate blood, which I did successfully on July 23.
Then — somewhat bad news alert — I went directly from there to my friendly neighborhood dentist, Dr. Dunaway, and wound up having a temporary crown replacement of my upper left incisor, which broke off while eating supper earlier this week. What a bite — in my mouth and my wallet!
Then there’s the disappointment, but not a surprise, to learn that our long-anticipated bucket-list trip scheduled in September — a concert tour to Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans — has been canceled. We had just made our final payment, including air fare, for the trip. The bad news was somewhat assuaged by the fact that we will eventually receive a full refund. I foresee a goodly portion of this recompense going for new shingles on our house.
Wednesday of this past week was one of those “mixed bag” days, with good news-bad news jockeying for position. My amazing spouse, Anna Mast Bishop, was born July 22, 1944 (you figure out her age). On July 22, 1967, she exchanged vows — a, e, i, o, u, and, uh, sometimes y and w — with one James Vernon Bishop II, and because it was a “no deposit, no return” deal, she’s been stuck with this hard-headed, hard-of-hearing dude ever since.
We decided to celebrate our “birthaversary” with a day of swimming and general relaxing at Lake Laura near Bryce Resort with line dance friend Pat. Upon arriving, the weather was near ideal; we had barely gotten our toes in the water when we heard distant thunder. It wasn’t long before the heavens cried and we felt like doing the same. The rain and wind persisted, so we left early, driving home in sorely-needed pouring rain. We partially compensated by going to line dance class that evening and — you guessed it — to Kline’s for red raspberry ice cream (no meltdown).
Life these days seems like a good news-bad (or sad) news juggling act. We open the paper to the obituaries section and learn that another friend or former work colleague has died. Most write-ups include the same line, “A memorial service will be held at a later date.” We mourn these losses and send our love and prayers from a distance.
We worry for our grandkids and how this unsettling situation will affect them long-term — their educational, social and spiritual welfare.
We are communal beings who need each other, but it’s difficult these days to experience a sense of oneness amid the restrictions and drastic changes brought about by COVID-19. Yet, I believe that God has not abandoned us or will forsake us if we call on His name. And in turn, God will answer:
“Yes, because God’s your refuge, the High God your very own home, evil can’t get close to you, harm can’t get through the door. He ordered his angels to guard you wherever you go” -Psalm 91:9-11 (MSG).
Now, ain’t that celestial good news?
