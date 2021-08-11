Some people are champions. They seem to have things go their way all the time. Now, it’s easy to think that they were born with an advantage — or that they are just lucky — but you too can cultivate that propensity to have things go your way. It requires that these six attributes are true about you. If you cultivate these attributes, then you too can be a champion.
1. You think big picture.
Thinking big picture means that you see how your actions will affect everyone else around you, whether that’s your family, your team, or your company. When you are a champion in the making, you look beyond yourself and think in terms of benefiting the entire group. You see that what you do can help or hurt others, and you champion what’s best for everybody. You put in the effort to make life better for yourself and others in even the little things you do every day. Your big-picture thinking is not an act or a strategy; it’s just the way you live your life.
2. Supervisors respect you.
Everyone has someone who is in authority over them, whether that’s a parent, a boss or a board of directors. When you are a champion in the making, you don’t curry favor with supervisors or manipulate them to speak well of you. Instead, you are a team player, and those in authority over you know that they can trust you because you demonstrate that you put yourself aside for the benefit of others.
3. Colleagues like you.
Everyone has colleagues around them, whether they are siblings, co-workers, or neighbors. When you are a champion in the making, the people around you recognize that you are not out for yourself, but that you want the best for others. They like you because you liked them first. They know that you are there for them if something bad happens, and you won’t ignore them if they need you. They enjoy spending time with you because you enjoy spending time with them. You have their best interests at heart, and they can sense that when they are around you.
4. You meet new people.
When you are a champion in the making, you are not content knowing only the people that you know right now. You put forward the effort to meet new people, whether they are new employees, neighbors, or people you meet as you go about your day. You realize that strangers are just friends you haven’t met yet. Even if you are shy, you still make the effort to introduce yourself to others and get out of your comfort zone for the benefit of others.
5. You shine the spotlight.
When you shine the spotlight, you are quick to give credit to those who helped you achieve good results for your efforts, whether that’s your family members, team members, or co-workers. When you shine the spotlight, you let others talk instead of demanding that you get your turn. As a champion in the making, you realize that the world doesn’t revolve around you, and you readily shift the focus to others instead of yourself.
6. You assume the best.
When you are a champion in the making, you choose to assume the best about other people, even when circumstantial evidence may paint a different picture. You don’t let perceived slights bring you down; instead, you overlook alleged offenses and forgive potential wrongs, even at the risk of appearing naïve. Even if others did something to you intentionally, you are quick to forgive. Because you assume the best about others, you don’t let things keep you up at night.
Here’s the key takeaway: People who are champions win because they want others to win. Champions are not out for themselves; instead, they put others first. As a result, others want champions to win, and things seem to turn out their way. You too can be a champion if you will make the conscious choice every day to live a life that’s focused on making the world a better place for those around you.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners generate more clients, close more sales, and increase their overall revenue and profits. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
