In 1958, A.W. Phillips showed that there appeared to be a tradeoff in Britain between unemployment and the rate of wage increases. In 1960 Paul Samuelson and Robert Solow replaced the rate of wage increases with the rate of inflation and called this negative relationship the “Phillips curve,” which became a staple of economics textbooks and policy discussions. However, it has not held when supply side changes have dominated. Thus we had stagflation with rising unemployment and inflation in the 1970s when OPEC imposed oil price shocks and both fell in the 1990s when oil prices declined. From the end of the Great Recession in 2010 to the appearance of the pandemic in 2020 it seemed this relation was over as unemployment steadily declined while inflation remained steady in the 1-2% range. A similar experience happened in the high income nations in the Eurozone.
When the pandemic hit in March 2020 massive declines on both the supply and demand sides of the world economy plunged price levels while unemployment rates sharply soared. The Phillips curve was back. The global economy has remained in a situation of supply limits as the pandemic continued and had renewed rounds, with this continuing as China has locked down Shanghai and other major ports as the omicron B.2 variant now rages, and the war in Ukraine has now led to further global supply shocks on both energy and food prices. Global economic growth recovered after the worst of the initial supply limits in spring 2020 ended and the demand side recovered. Governments around the world stimulated their economies with both monetary and fiscal policies, with the latter showing up as higher budget deficits in 2020 and after in most nations.
In early 2021 Samuelson’s nephew, Lawrence Summers, warned in the U.S. that the fiscal policy had become too stimulative and that while this was bringing the unemployment rate down sharply it threatened inflation accelerating rather than declining. Given the subsequent delta and omicron variants and the war in Ukraine Summers forecast of accelerating inflation came to pass, now running at 7.9%, the highest level seen in the U.S. in 40 years. This has led to the Federal Reserve now moving to tighten policy through higher interest rates and put the current administration under pressure to lower budget deficits. It has now attempted to thread a very narrow needle of trying to avoid the reappearance of recession and rising unemployment while reducing inflationary pressure by proposing a budget that cuts the budget deficit in half, although this outcome depends on some tax increases that may not pass Congress.
We can see the effect of the extra stimulus the U.S. had last year by comparing what happened here with what happened in the Eurozone, with the Phillips curve clearly operating again. So while the U.S. inflation rate is now 7.9% it is 5.9% in the Eurozone, 2% lower. The Eurozone rate reflects the net impact of the global supply shocks that could not be avoided. However, the U.S. unemployment rate is much lower at 3.6% while it is 6.8% in the Eurozone, with U.S. workers able to get all kinds of jobs now, a sign of that Phillips curve tradeoff. The budget deficit in the U.S. is at 7.4% of GDP while it is at 4.1% in the Eurozone. Thus, the proposed reduction the current budget proposal would bring about if passed would put the U.S. budget deficit at about the same level as that in the Eurozone. We shall have to see both if it passes and if so it indeed succeeds in helping to lower the rate of inflation without raising the unemployment rate, a difficult threading of a narrow needle.
J. Barkley Rosser Jr. is a professor of economics at James Madison University.
