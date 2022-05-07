I have been an educator for 45 years, have written a book challenging critical thinking and the politicization of education (Going North, Thinking West). I know critical thinking from A-Z, but still I was surprised by the anti-CRT bandwagon that has pitted parents against teachers in school board meetings across the country. I am reminded of the narrative of some farmer standing on a fencepost, whereupon a neighbor asked him, “What are you doing there?
“Keeping the elephants away,” he said.
“There ain’t no elephants here,” the neighbor said.
“Works, doesn’t it?” the farmer on the fencepost said.
In Virginia, the bogus anti-CRT movement was arguably the theme that moved the gubernatorial election to a win for the Republicans. Governor Glenn Younkin seems intelligent (as opposed to pizza-gate theorists). I respect that he has not championed insurrectionists claims that the 2022 election was manipulated by Castro, although he certainly flirted with those claims by speaking about “election integrity,” code for saying Trump won. He has nevertheless hopped on the bogus anti-CRT bandwago by weighing in on the controversy over the Loudoun County School Board recall petition, the essence of which is that parents should be able to censure educational projects sanctified by state, county, and local organizations.
In a nutshell, this project pits parents against teachers. Anti-CRT parents clearly don’t know much about our educational system. Imagining curricula as a war between parents and teachers is like imagining colors as either black or white. Parents who are seriously engaged in supporting their children’s educations know that classroom curricula are a consequence of state legislation, publishers, local school boards, administration, teachers, and parents, a web of interactions, not the consequence of two warring factions mindlessly shouting (really, one faction), such as that which has recently occurred at several Virginia school board meetings, leading to recall petitions and an ironic list “cancelling” books and discussion topics in public schools.
I won’t go into the details of the various complaints against the public education system. They are mostly surrogate arguments about whether one is awoke or asleep. Rather, I want to register my full-throated support of teachers and administrators in the Harrisonburg City Public Schools. Last month, I had the pleasure of watching a musical, The Lion King, directed by Tyler Humphrey and Lizet Muniz and performed by 35 exuberant, talented fifth-graders at Spotswood Elementary singing and acting their hearts out.
I loved their enthusiasm and the dual language introductions and interludes by teachers understandably proud of their students’ performances. The auditorium was packed with parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins to support students and the teachers. I cannot imagine any parent watching what these students were able to achieve and their abilities to give a collective performance complaining about teachers indoctrinating their students.
This was followed a few weeks ago by an introductory program for incoming 6th graders at Smithland Middle School. As with the Lion King performance, announcements, introductions, and speeches were in both English and Spanish. Some “English Only” unwoke parents (but more likely, politicians) might complain about dual language instruction. If so, I feel sorry for their inabilities to appreciate the value of honoring more than one’s home language.
To put strawberries on the ice cream, a week later, I attended a choral performance in the auditorium at Harrisonburg High School, introduced by a talented madrigal group of high school students, followed by a performance of one hundred or so middle school and elementary school students. I know how difficult it can be to get a class of thirty students to cooperate on a project. My hat is off to the musical directors who pulled this musical performance off, again moderated by two languages.
By letting a handful of disrespectful parents who have been played by cynical politicians disrupt the good work of our teachers and administrators in the public school system, we are taking our eyes off the ball. I am extremely proud of the Harrisonburg schools, the students, the teachers, the administrators, and the parents working together. The last thing I am worried about is CRT, SEL or woke teachers. What I really worry about is unwoke critics, particularly those who are using our students to further their political agendas by projecting their motivations onto teachers.
Irvin Peckham lives in Harrisonburg.
(1) comment
More liberal lies and gibberish to be ignored!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.