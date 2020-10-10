Greetings friends. President Trump promised to drain the swamp when he was elected nearly four years ago. Not long after that election, I took you on a tour through the swamp to observe the swamp critters in their natural habitat.
I think now will be a great time to head back to the swamp and take another look around. We will be gliding across the swamp water in a canoe today, this way we can cover more territory.
Of course, everyone wants to see the Cotton Mouth Biden. He is known to dwell under rocks, in caves and in basements in Delaware. He has been an official denizen of the swamp for 47 years. No sign of him yet, we will keep looking.
Oh my, over there to the left is a swarm of the nastiest creatures you will ever see. The Latin name for them is Vespa Antifa. These are very angry swarming insects. They are always angry and resistant to the effects of tear gas and rubber bullets. There is always destruction in areas where they gather. Let’s steer away from them and give them plenty of room.
Still no sign of the Cotton Mouthed Biden. We will look under more rocks.
Over there is the Pelosi Loon. She is still trying to get her head feathers smoothed and dried. She appears to be confused about everything. Right next to her is the Great Schumer Crane. He has a group of Media Mice at his feet. They hang on his every word, and he says a lot of words. A funny bird, the Schumer Crane is not symmetrical, he only has a left wing.
Ohhh, look there. Over by the cat tail reeds. It is the Great Blue Kamala Heron. Look how carefully this bird places each step. She doesn’t say much. She looks about warily as she takes each carefully planned step. Lately, she has been spotted with the Cotton Mouthed Biden. It is a curious and dangerous pairing; herons are known to eat snakes on occasion.
Up above in an oak tree is an AOC squirrel. She is running back and forth chattering and saying the goofiest things as she gathers acorns. She appears to be tossing the acorns at the Pelosi Loon. The poor Pelosi Loon does her best to ignore the AOC squirrel.
It is a hot late summer day in the swamp. I continue to turn over more rocks with my paddle but cannot find the Cotton Mouth Biden.
There are plenty of animals still in the swamp. The Global Warming Gators line the bank and bask in the sun. They get cold at night, but they are arrogant and still look on other animals with distain. The bureaucratic bunnies are still hopping around. They work behind the scenes to help keep the swamp filled with black water and red tape.
Further along I can see a figure in the distance. Over by the levee that holds the swamp water in is a lone figure. He is chubby and wearing chest high wading boots. His face is beet red and he is sweating in the sun as he digs with a shovel. His hair is unusual. It is a style all its own. He has small hands shoved into work gloves and he is using a shovel to make the hole in the levee bigger. As we glide closer in the canoe you can hear the swamp water rushing through the hole as he talks. In fact, he will not stop talking.
He is rambling on about a huge beautiful wall, then he mentions a hotel and a casino. He talks about doing bigger and bigger “deals.” As he talks, he keeps digging.
Sweat is dripping off his chin and nose. Moving even closer you can clearly see the black water from the swamp is pouring through the hole he has made in the levee.
He looks up and does not appear surprised we are here. Before we can say anything, he explains, “This place is a mess. I am going to drain this swamp, we’re gonna drain it and clear this place out. This will be ‘HUGE’.”
He keeps digging.
Finally, we ask a question; “Have you seen the Cotton Mouthed Biden?”
The man shrugs his shoulders and keeps digging.
“He doesn’t come around here. Look in Delaware”
“What will you do with the swamp once it has been drained?” I ask him.
He stops digging for just a moment. Then he looks up and smiles.
“I’m going to build a golf course. It will be a magnificent and beautiful golf course. It will be the best golf course in the world. It will be HUGE.”
I should have known …
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
