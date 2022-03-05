Do you say words that you would rather not have come out of our mouth? I know everybody puts their foot in their mouth every now and then. I’ve gotten rather accustomed to the taste of mine. But what about the words that you say regularly? Are you aware of the impact your words have on others?
Careless words can have a powerful effect on people. When I was a kid, I heard the school phrase, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” Sadly, that phrase is just not true, because words can do much damage. A broken bone can heal, but many people never heal from the wounds made by words.
At the same time, words can build up and do great good. As the proverb says, pleasant words are sweet to the soul. You can impact people powerfully by the words you say, so it’s important to be intentional with your words.
To help you choose your words wisely, here are three ways you can be mindful of the words you use.
1. Say words you mean, and mean words you say.
People tend to joke about things that they don’t want to have to be serious about. But when people do that, they are not communicating directly. As a result, no one really knows what they mean, and that can end up causing relational damage.
When you talk to others, be direct. Make sure that you say what you mean. Don’t just let words just fall out of your mouth. Make sure that you mean what you say. If you don’t mean it, don’t say it.
If you mean “yes,” then say “yes.” If you mean “no,” then say “no.” If you are being unclear, you are being unkind, so be intentional with your words.
2. Say words that build up, not tear down.
If people say what they really think, oftentimes they do so without evaluating it first. But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can consider what you say before you say it. You can and should control your tongue.
Death and life are in the power of the tongue. Even if you are the only one in your sphere of influence who understands the importance of this truth, you can still be the source of life-affirming talk that will build up everyone around you. Don’t miss the opportunity to speak words of life into people’s lives.
3. Don’t be afraid to say positive and uplifting words.
You have the power to make a difference in people’s lives, so don’t hesitate to use that power. You don’t need permission to speak words of life to someone else, and you don’t need prior authorization to say something positive and uplifting. Don’t miss the opportunity to say what will make a difference.
Say words to others that you would want others to say to you, because they will have a boomerang effect. Before long, the very words that you say to others will eventually come back to you.
The words you say have great power. You may never know the full impact that you will have on another person. Resolve to be the person who was willing to say the very words that others longed to hear.
Here’s the Key Takeaway. Think positive thoughts, so your thoughts will influence your words. Allow what you think to have a positive effect on what you say. The more you can direct what you think, the more you can say words to others that will have a transformational impact on them.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners generate more clients, close more sales, and increase their overall revenue and profits. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
