The other night I was trying to pay some bills online. The key word in that sentence is trying, because I found it a trying experience, which also made it unforgettable — for the wrong reason.
The companies I was trying to pay online are big companies. If I used their names you would recognize them, but they made it difficult to pay them on their website.
There was one company, however, that made it easy for me to pay them. Not only was their process easy, it was almost fun, and that made their process unforgettable—for the right reason.
The same principle applies to you. Whether you are representing yourself—or your business—you want to make others’ interactions with you unforgettable. Here are three ways you can make your interactions with others — or your customers — unforgettable for the right reason.
1. Be Educational
Make people feel that they are better off having been with you. Provide them with something true to your brand that they couldn’t have gotten elsewhere.
Because I am an author, I love words. They’re my tools of the trade. There are times, however, that I don’t know the definition of a word, so I have to look it up. I particularly enjoy going to Merriam-Webster.com to look up a word because of the Word of the Day on their home page. Even when I go there to look up a specific word, I get to learn the definition of another word in the process.
Now, in the attempt to be educational, you don’t want to make people feel less educated than you. No one wants to be made to feel stupid, but most people want to become better than they are. If you can equip them to be become better, they will appreciate you for it.
Sometimes learning something new can feel awkward. If you can make them feel more comfortable in that process, they will appreciate that. Make the experience inviting, and they will feel more drawn to you.
2. Be Inspiring
Make people feel better about themselves after having been with you. Help people to see themselves or their situation in a new light.
I love famous quotes. I find these short, pithy sayings chock full of inspirational wisdom. When I need to find a particular quote to use in my speaking or writing, I like to use BrainyQuote.com because I get to see more quotes than just the one I was looking for. In the process of trying to inspire others, I get inspired, too.
Now, when trying to be inspiring, you don’t want to preach at people. No one wants to feel lectured, but most people want to be more than they are. If you can inspire them to be more than they are, they will love you for it.
Sometimes people can feel intimidated by someone who wants to help them grow. If you can help them without making them feel intimidated, they will like that. Make the experience a safe place, and they will never forget how you make them feel.
3. Be Fun
Make people feel like they can have a good time around you. Give them an experience that will make them remember you in a good way.
My wife has a way of making guests in our home feel welcome. She is comfortable with who she is, so she wants to make others feel comfortable too. She has a way of making herself endearing to everyone who comes to our home, even our kids’ friends. As a result, she has made herself unforgettable.
Now, in the effort to have fun, you don’t want to have fun at someone else’s expense. No one wants to feel made fun of, but everyone wants to have fun. If you are able to relax and just be yourself, others will want to have fun with you.
People can feel uncomfortable in a new place with new people. If you can help them enjoy being themselves, then they will want to be around you. Make whatever you do an “adventure” — even if it’s just going to the grocery store — and you will help others become more of who they want to be.
Here’s the key takeaway. For a lot of people lately, life has been hard and business has been challenging. If you can be the ray of sunshine in someone else’s life, then you will be unforgettable — for the right reason.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners generate more clients, close more sales, and increase their overall revenue and profits. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
