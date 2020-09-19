The world of leaders can normally be separated into two distinct groups — the ordinary and the extraordinary. Ordinary leaders are important in helping society function. They are often known for being hard working, committed managers of people and processes. They understand how their business functions and are skilled at getting things done. They thrive in carrying out the transactional components of leadership.
At times, however, this approach of ordinary, transactional leadership is not in the best interest of the organization. In these moments, extraordinary leaders are needed to help engage in the transformational work the team needs. Extraordinary leaders frequently have a trait about them that makes others want to be with and around them, working on projects and programs that matter. These leaders carry a contagious enthusiasm that energizes the team as they rally towards a shared goal.
The gap between ordinary and extraordinary is not as major as it might appear. In fact, most ordinary leaders already embody many of the extraordinary concepts listed here in their approach. The remaining attributes can also be developed through focused attention and practice. Utilizing the entire list consistently is a challenge, but a challenge worth aspiring to achieve.
Seven of the areas where extraordinary leaders shine include:
1. They make others better. The primary, nonnegotiable job of the leader is to put team members in position to succeed. To accomplish this, extraordinary leaders know their individual team members deeply. They understand the talent in the room and leverage it to move the organization forward. They recruit new team members who add a complimentary skill set to the unit. They stay actively engaged with team members, share one-on-one conversations often, and determine how their current opportunity better positions them for what they hope comes next. Deep investment in others yields deep returns.
2. They have courage. Being an extraordinary leader sometimes means going against the easy or popular decision. In these moments, the leaders summon the courage to do what’s right, knowing full well there are professional and personal implications to the decision. These leaders take on the person risk in an effort to make the experience better for those that follow. When the path forward is less clear, and the decision is based on a gut feel and an instinct about what comes next, the presence of courage is even more important.
3. They are transparent and believe in accountability. Sharing the motives and thought processes that go into a specific decision help ensure extraordinary leaders maintain credibility in the eyes of their team. Leaders who appear closed off to questions often alienate others and allow themselves to be subject to second guessing or accused of harboring a hidden agenda.
This transparency extends into the realm of accountability as well. When a decision results in a poor outcome, these leaders avoid offering excuses and elect instead to own the moment. In communicating the failure, they explain what went wrong, why it happened, and what the path forward looks like.
4. They challenge the status quo. Rarely content with doing what is already being done well, extraordinary leaders look at existing projects, policies, and processes and challenge the group to operate in new and different ways. These leaders recognize that complacency is the enemy and find themselves consistently pushing to be innovative and think in new and different ways.
Consistently challenging the process can be an exhausting task. Extraordinary leaders are willing to pay the associate price in the name of progress.
5. They are sincere. Extraordinary leaders are known for being authentic in their actions. They don’t have pretenses and don’t play games. They embody empathy and humanity. What you see is truly what you get and it allows interactions with them to take place with comfort and confidence. Because of this, they build high trust cultures where others embrace and model the same behaviors.
6. They have a compelling vision of the future. Armed with the ability to picture their team five to ten years down the road, extraordinary leaders keep that goal in mind as they make decisions, take calculated risks, and adjust for roadblocks and changes in the landscape as needed. In the absence of vision, people perish. In working towards a shared vision, people prosper.
7. They remember why they are doing the work they are doing. At the end of the day, extraordinary leaders remember why they are there. They are mission-focused and can tie every decision back to better serving the people who need them most. They demonstrate a palpable passion for the work and that commitment comes across loud and clear.
The skills required to be extraordinary are not difficult. For those shifting from ordinary to extraordinary, the true test comes when the stakes get raised. In the moments of stress, crisis, and chaos, it’s natural to slip back into old habits. Yet, it is in these moments when everyone tends to be watching, and thus, when engaging in extraordinary leadership matters most.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
