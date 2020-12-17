It has been a year since the first diagnosis of the coronavirus in the United States on Jan. 20 in Washington state. The first death from the virus was on Feb. 29, also in Washington state. We have gone through a lot as a nation since then. It is incredible that we now have 300,000 deaths from the virus and 16 million cases. We have gone through torturous lockdowns and a temporary reprieve from the spreading of the virus during the summer when it was hot and everyone could go outside. People were even enjoying restaurants, eating outside, and it seemed like some service businesses were coming back. That brief reprieve may have lured us to sleep or created such false optimism that many still believe the coronavirus is a hoax.
As the fall was closing we had the big presidential election with the unnecessary and insane postelection drama deliberately engineered from the White House. There is equally bizarre drama during this transition to the President-elect Biden. The worst part with what we are all going through is the medical experts are saying we may be entering the darkest days of the coronavirus with winter approaching. How are we going to survive? Will it help to just lash out at mask advocates, throw your mask away, and oppose lock downs of any sort? What comes next sounds very Pollyanna, anti-constitutional freedoms and authoritarian to some people.
But we can survive the COVID-19 fatigue. We only have to find solutions that look at the long-term picture or just delay our desire for instant gratification for a few, say months. I suggest that as adults, first we should honestly confront the bad or worst news; then we can turn to the good news as a source of inspiration.
The bad news is that COVID-19 is spread through droplets in breathing, talking, shouting and singing in close quarters. But these are the very activities we crave the most as very social beings. We cannot travel, attend public gatherings, we cannot go to church and engage in public worship, we cannot attend weddings, go to gyms where we burn our pent up energy. We cannot go to live concerts, restaurants, and especially bars that tend to get loud laughter late into the evening. Perhaps the worst part is that if I was cooped up in my house or office all day, I could hit Interstate 81 to the mall and just mingle with the crowds. But I now cannot. The coronavirus fatigue has become worse because right now it is cold and it is getting dark at 5 p.m. This has to be double whammy for people with seasonal affective disorder and those with bipolar conditions.
The good news is that for us to survive this pandemic, we have to summon our deepest source of optimism in the face of the numerous challenges. The first and most important thing is to enjoy any nostalgia, the great memories of all the things you have done and enjoyed in public. Most if not all of them will involve the list of the more than 10 public activities already identified that will be forbidden for probably most of winter. Think and share optimistically with loved ones with whom you will be able to do these things again sometime in the near future.
Second, there is only so much good TV you can watch cooped up at home and perhaps being unemployed because of the pandemic. Watching sports may not be exciting as most teams are COVID-19 hobbled, leagues, and games are undermanned. But find something that is going to make you laugh, but not just any nostril laugh but have those rocky belly laughs. Have good long loud conversations on the phone with good relatives or friends. Politics are so toxic right now — just avoid them. We will have a new president on Jan. 20 and ignore all the other connived drama.
Since the days of the three channels TV, I have concluded that most of the hundreds of TV programs and streaming on the internet and social media are highly addictive, worthless and kills your mind. That is why we have so many millions believing in conspiracy theories. I do not watch much TV because I cannot find programs as boring and funny as the old TV shows and even radio programs. Lately I bumped into Leslie Jones, who struck a chord. She shouts, yells and makes outrageous comments about all these stale talk shows we are watching on Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, and including the current president. I could care less about her F this and F that. But at least she has that crazy energy we need to scream and shout. She does not seem to be putting on an act. That’s her energy. She and many other homebound activities may just distract many of us to survive long enough to get a vaccine next summer.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.