President Biden's trip to Belgium and Poland is no substitute for more tangible action in combating the brutal annihilation of Ukrainians bravely defending their embattled country.
His seemingly cold declaration that he will not send Americans to die in "a third world war" runs counter to reality. If NATO stands up militarily to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. troops inevitably will be included among the combatants as a NATO member.
Russia's invasion, aimed at restoring a semblance of its imperial and Soviet borders of old, which included Ukraine and already retaken Crimea, has foundered due to the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian armed forces and due in no small part to Russian incompetence.
Having failed to take Kyiv within the few days he expected his "special operation" in Ukraine to take, Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin now aims to prosecute a brutal war of bombing Ukrainian cities to rubble without any scruple for the number of civilians his forces murder. It's the kind of war we've seen the Russians carry out in Chechnya and Syria: overwhelming, inhumane and criminal.
Biden's decision to put himself in danger by traveling to Poland may be more of a personal risk than is worth taking. More important than this gesture would be more determined action to provide air cover over Ukraine by creating a no-fly zone, which Biden has resisted so far.
His argument that such a move would risk further escalation to direct military conflict between the Russian and NATO armed forces -- and the potential calamity that could follow -- certainly has merit. But in the face of the reality on the ground of continued slaughter of Ukrainian civilians, that step seems inevitable now.
Biden's decision to attend the Brussels meeting of NATO members and then go on to Poland smacks more of public relations than of a hard-nosed commitment to ease the burden of millions of Ukrainian civilians now at the mercy of Russian air and missile attacks on Kyiv and other major cities.
Intensified transfers of defensive weapons from the U.S. and other NATO powers to Ukraine to blunt Moscow's intense campaign to eradicate the legitimate government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clearly is warranted now.
The dire circumstances that now exist call for more direct and immediate American military response, including more adequate air cover over the Ukrainian population centers suffering the brunt of the Moscow offensive.
Yet Biden seems to cling to the distinction between offensive and defensive weapons in charting his current course, while the Russians nakedly throw their full offensive power against the uncommonly brave resistance of the Ukrainians.
Many Ukrainians living elsewhere in the West have been returning to their homeland to fight for its survival in a rare demonstration of patriotism and commitment to their country's liberty.
To serve the cause of peace in Ukraine and much of the rest of Eastern and Central Europe, President Biden can best return home and concentrate on leading that cause from Washington.
Here he can most effectively direct American influence and power to lift Russia's siege and restore lawful order to Europe.
