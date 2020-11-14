I was working on the laptop Saturday; Anna was following the election returns on TV and came running in to tell me that Joe Biden had just surpassed the 270 Electoral College threshold and was declared the winner, to become our 46th president. We went out to the living room, did a little "Rockettes" victory dance and then returned to our respective activities, me singing the Beatles’ “Ob-la-di, ob-la-da, ooohh, la, la, la, la life goes on …”
Don’t want to sound flippant, but let’s face it — once all the furor of recent months leading up to the Big Day gradually subsides, many of the actions and machinations coming out of Washington, D.C., really won’t alter a lot of our day-to-day activities. However, with the coronavirus taking center stage as the other raging adversary moves into the shadows, life won’t return to its previous “normal,” whatever that may have been.
While Anna and I are elated and relieved with the election outcome, we’re not gloating over it. The narrow win and vote tally simply underscore what we already knew — that we are a divided, polarized nation that is fast reaching the point of inability to ever become a more caring, open and civil society.
Having worked as an election officer with the early voting system in Rockingham County for several months (and putting in a 16-hour day on Nov. 3), Anna finds it difficult to accept all the rancor and accusations from the president on down of bogus balloting and widespread voter fraud.
“The people who work the polling precincts take their responsibilities seriously. … They work hard. It’s not an easy job,” Anna declared. “The votes are checked carefully and then rechecked in making the final tallies. It’s an exacting process. There is no deliberate mishandling of ballots.”
While debate continues on who we are and what are we becoming, I remind myself that our present-day exasperating situation bears much resemblance to what the country faced in that fateful election year of 1968.
Anna and I were freshly-minted college graduates living in Elkhart, Ind., trying to discern what long-term direction our lives would take.
The Vietnam War was escalating, with protest demonstrations doing the same. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy, both leading the charge for human rights, were assassinated. Rioting broke out in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention while demonstrations, arson and heightened violence tore apart cities from New York to Los Angeles. It was not a happy time.
Amid this upheaval, a song sneaked onto the music scene, “Come Together,” by The Youngbloods. Its evocative, compelling refrain cut right to the chase:
“Come on, people now
Smile on your brother
Everybody get together
Try to love one another right now.”
Some 52 years later, that song still aptly applies to the national landscape. It also suggests that history repeats itself, because we didn’t seem to learn from it the first time.
So, with votes still being counted as the president and his loyalists dispute the results, where do we go from here?
I for one plan to put electric candles in all our windows this weekend as a symbol of hope, as much for an end to the pandemic that has put so much of our lives on hold and as a reminder to “get together and love one another right now.” I want to engage in rational conversation, doing more listening than talking — not easy for me — and to work toward peaceful solutions on issues that have divided us so intently.
Anna and I will continue to wear masks whenever we venture out, practice social distancing, give to charities, especially local ones, hard hit by COVID-19 and pray that a vaccine will be approved and made available soon and very soon.
President-elect Biden closed his victory speech by quoting lyrics from a hymn that he said meant much to him in the closing days of the election campaign:
“And He will raise you up on eagle’s wings,
Bear you on the breath of dawn,
Make you to shine like the sun,
And hold you in the palm of His Hand.”
Biden then closed with this rallying cry: “And now, together — on eagle’s wings — we embark on the work that God and history have called upon us to do . . . With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and in each other, with a love of country and a thirst for justice, let us be the nation that we know we can be – a nation united, a nation strengthened, a nation healed – The United States of America.”
Which brings me back to The Youngbloods’ prophetic song and this challenge in the days ahead:
“If you hear the song I sing
You will understand . . . listen!
You hold the key to love and fear
All in your trembling hand.
Just one key unlocks them both
It’s there at your command … ”
You and me, we hold the key to love and fear. Which one will it be?
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
