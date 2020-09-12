In 2009 it sounded like such a good idea.
The Department of Defense uses an incredible amount of fuel each day to power ships, planes and land vehicles. This fuel is vital for our defense. In 2009 the U.S. Navy was using about 1.6 billion gallons of fuel each year for normal operations.
A member of the incoming Obama administration, Secretary of the Navy Ray Maybus, decided to focus his efforts on developing alternative fuel sources for the DOD. In an effort to jump-start the production of fuel from alternative sources, Maybus collaborated with the Department of Energy and the Department of Agriculture. Each agency budgeted over $170 million for research and development of biofuels for the department of Defense.
With over half a billion available as grants to biofuels companies, biofuel for the fleet soon became available.
Early in the program, the Navy paid $424 a gallon for fuel from biological sources such as algae and beef fat. Over time the cost did come down to something like $27 a gallon.
If this sounds expensive, it is. In an article published in the Brookings Institutes in 2012, the author highlights a Department of Defense study indicating the cost of biofuels for the Navy may have been as high as $1.89 billion a year. To put this into perspective, the cost of a new mid-sized ship such as a destroyer is about $1.6 billion.
More troubling, during Secretary Maybus’ tenure, the Obama White House cut the Navy’s budget for new ships. Instead of building 57 new ships, orders were shrunk to 41.
How does this affect our military readiness? The Navy was forced to keep older ships on duty long after their expected retirement dates. The older ships are more prone to equipment failures compromising their ability to patrol as scheduled. Overseas deployments for sailors are getting longer. Not so long ago a typical deployment for a ship was six months. Now, deployments of some capital ships are nine months or even longer.
The biofuel program, started in 2009, is still having a detrimental effect on the Navy and on our nation’s readiness.
For example, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spent 283 days at sea in 2019 because of an electrical system malfunction on the USS Harry S. Truman. The USS Truman was unable to relieve the USS Lincoln in the Persian Gulf. The equipment failure meant the sailors on the Lincoln and all the other sailors on the ships that escort the aircraft carrier spent over 100 extra days away from their families. The most lasting effects of the biofuel program are on the sailors. When a young sailor has to call his home and explain to his kids that his deployment has been extended for three or four months, this puts incredible stress on his family. This is the kind of event that causes good sailors to leave the service taking their training and experience with them.
There are other options for reducing the use of fossil fuels in the Navy. Simple things like replacing lighting on ships and vehicles with more energy efficient LED lighting can have big energy savings. Innovative propulsion systems for our new ships provide saving as well. The USS Makin is one of the Navy’s newest amphibious ships. These vessels look like small aircraft carriers and typically carry US Marines, helicopters and all the equipment needed to support the Marines if they are called upon to perform an amphibious operation. The USS Makin uses innovative gas turbine engines in combination with electric motors to greatly reduce fuel consumption. On her first voyage from Mississippi to San Diego, the new propulsion system saved the USS Makin 1 million gallons of fuel compared to another ship of similar size.
Of course, the Navy is still unsurpassed in its use of nuclear energy. Nuclear energy creates no particulate waste and provides almost limitless power.
The Navy’s experiment in biofuels was a costly adventure in an unproven technology. This provided less money for new ships and less money for training our sailors. Because of insufficient training and increased demands on the ships we have, accidents like the collisions of the USS McCain and USS Fitzgerald in the Western Pacific occurred.
Seventeen service men and women lost their lives in these two separate collisions. In a time of peace our Naval resources are stretched to the breaking point. One wonders what will happen if we must call on the Navy during a national emergency. An ill-conceived experimental program started in 2009 is still having a detrimental effect on morale and readiness. In an election year, this needs to be food for thought.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives and works in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.