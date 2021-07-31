After six weeks of daily chemo-radiation treatment for glioblastoma, a brain cancer, I’ve been granted a “leave of absence” as my massaged brain turns to mashed potatoes.
Which might partly explain why my best effort at reader-requested (I kid you not) pun-chant is to punnell your pocked pate with vexing verbosity.
As far as getting better, I’m finding that laughter is the best medicine, as long as the doctors don’t charge extra for it.
Indeed, the world is getting too serious. Soon, I won’t be able to make fun of myself without someone being offended.
If you see me talking to myself — a frequent occurrence — I’m having a staff meeting (and I hate meetings).
I always go the extra mile, but when I do, it’s because I missed my exit (a cloverleaf with no exit ramps).
I miss the 90s when bread was still good for you and no one but an iguana knew what kale was.
My mind is like my internet browser — 19 tabs are open, three are frozen and I have no idea where the music is coming from.
When someone asks me what I did over the weekend, I squint and ask, “Why, what did you hear?”
I don’t believe that he was stealing from his job as a road worker (roads scholar?), but when I got home, all the signs were there.
My cousin works at the paper factory where his responsibilities are twofold.
If a drummer comes out of retirement, will there be repercussions?
I started a band called 999 Megabytes — we haven’t gotten a gig yet.
The rotation of the Earth really makes my day.
Restaurant reviews for the new diner on the moon claim the food is great, but there’s no atmosphere. Be sure to try their Moon Pies.
My luck is winning a comb while losing my hair today, gone tomorrow, to radiation (you gotta glow now).
Latte: French for you’ve spent too much for coffee (that’s grounds to percolate a complaint).
Moses had the first tablet that was connected to a cloud (but, alas, he broke all Ten Commandments at once).
I don’t mean to interrupt people (I hate people talking when I’m interrupting). I just randomly remember things and get really excited.
I remember being able to get up without making sound effects (then there was the sound effects man who stole my thunder).
The Bible, as becometh a child: Noah’s wife was called Joan of Ark. Lot’s wife was a pillar of salt by day, but a ball of fire by night.
When Mary heard that she was the mother of Jesus, she sang the magna carta. She later had an immaculate contraption. The epistles were the wives of the apostles.
Speaking of exercise … Fitness gurus are recommending doing this procedure three days a week. Begin by standing on a comfortable surface with plenty of room at each side. With a 5 pound potato sack in each hand, extend your arms straight out from your sides and hold them there as long as you can. Try to reach a full minute, then relax. Each day, you'll find that you can hold this position just a bit longer. After a couple of weeks, move up to 10 pound potato sacks. Then, it's 50 pound potato sacks and then eventually try to get to a 100 pound potato sack in each hand and hold your arms straight out for more than a full minute. After you feel confident at that level, put a potato or two in each of the sacks.
Lastly, but certainly not leastly, because I need this as much as anyone, here are Thirteen Commandments For Seniors:
1: Talk to yourself. There are times you need expert advice.
2: “In Style” are the clothes that still fit.
3: Age 60 might be the new 40, but 9 p.m. is the new midnight.
4: You don't need anger management. You need people to stop honking you off.
5: Your people skills are just fine. It's your tolerance for idiots that needs work.
6: The biggest lie you tell yourself is, “I don't need to write that down. I'll remember it.”
7: “On time” is when you get there.
8: Even duct tape can't fix stupid, but it sure does muffle the sound.
9: It would be wonderful if we could put ourselves in the dryer for 10 minutes, then come out wrinkle-free and three sizes
smaller.
10: Lately, you've noticed people your age are so much older than you.
11: Growing old should have taken longer.
12: Aging has slowed you down, but it hasn't shut you up.
13: You still haven't learned to act your age and hope you never will.
. . . And one more:
“One for the road” means using the bathroom before you leave the house.
Sorry if I made you flush.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
