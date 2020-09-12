One of the best times of the day for me — no question about it, taking my morning shower.
I have my start-up ritual down pat — wake up at the same time (usually 6:45 to 6:50 a.m.), flip the switch on Mr. Coffee (what ever happened to the percolator?), uncover Homer the parakeet’s cage, decide what cereal I’ll have for breakfast, then settle into the bathroom.
The house is still quiet, wife Anna is still sound asleep (wish I could sleep in longer like her, but gave up trying) as I adjust the hot and cold faucets and make sure there’s soap and shampoo at hand. The only time I splish-splash in the bath is when a good long soak in the tub is called for after overdoing some outside tasks (at my age, anyway).
I no sooner go with the hot water flow than images, mostly from the past, fire up my synapses. Realizations, revelations, thoughts heavy and light vie for attention.
Many times, I’ll just stand there, soaking in some musical reverie, repeating the words to a song from childhood, wondering what triggered that particular long-forgotten melody. On occasion I’ll start singing aloud, then remember that Anna would appreciate my turning down the volume while she grabs her final moments of beauty rest.
And the songs? More often than not it’s some obscure tune from the 1950s, i.e., “It Took a Long Time to Get Together” by Malcolm Dodds & the Tunedrops (1957) or “Calypso Parakeet” by Patty Brandon (1956). Of course, I happen to have both in my well-worn collection of 45 rpm discs, which might partially explain why they surfaced in the first place.
Other times, a medley of ditties from childhood sung in Sunday school at the Doylestown (Penn.) Mennonite Church echoes in my crusted cranium — “Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam,” “Deep and Wide” (with the motions), “Give Me Oil in my Lamp” — making me yearn to return to that idyllic setting and “sing them over again to me,” those “wonderful words of life.” This in turn conjures up visions of our chorister, Millard Detweiler, leading the congregation in four-part harmony, acapella singing of gospel choruses from the Life Songs #2 Hymnal. Good vibrations down the corridors of time …
Often, during my shower power hour, I contemplate what I hope to accomplish on a given day, setting priorities for certain activities and putting others aside for “tomorrow,” an oft-used word for us retirees. I think about persons I haven’t seen in a long time — especially fellow church members and extended family visibly absent since the pandemic hit our shores — and wonder how they’re faring. I add them to my prayer list, which keeps getting longer.
One thing for sure: I will never take for granted having hot water at my disposal any time I want it.
Matter of fact, while I’m stringing out these lines on my laptop, our faithful plumber, Ray Good, is installing a new hot water heater — the old one had a steady leak — in an adjacent room. We’re just thankful he was able to come right away and fix the problem, preferable to returning home to find a river of sorrow flowing down the hallway.
So why do so many realizations, revelations and often strange, if not always good ideas, i.e., this column — seem to arise from out of the blue while a steady stream of water descends upon my epidermis?
One answer in a word — dopamine.
Dopamine is known as the “feel-good” neurotransmitter, a chemical that ferries information between neurons and contributes to feelings of pleasure and satisfaction as part of the reward system. This important neurochemical boosts mood, motivation and attention and helps regulate movement, learning, and emotional responses.
Leo Widrich, a life coach and chief executive of Buffer, a social media management firm, says that “our brains give us our best ideas when activities such as exercising, listening to music and, yes, taking a warm shower, contribute to increased dopamine flow.
“We’re in a more relaxed state of mind, which gives our brains a chance to make insightful connections and process questions, issues and problems more creatively,” Widrich states.
Listening to music? Sounds good to me.
For myself, regular exercise includes 30 minutes on the treadmill daily, swimming – although I’ve cut back as the VMRC Wellness Center remains closed – and line dancing, which Anna and I do twice a week. I commend a regular dance regimen for its well-documented wellness benefits. Just be careful trying to dance in the shower.
So, be ye thankful for hot showers — or soaking in the tub if that’s your preference — a great place to embark on a dopamine high, to revive memories, to let the creative ideas flow (just don’t let them go down the drain) and to pursue them with gusto, even if some prove to be all wet.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
