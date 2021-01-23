We’re wiggling and wrangling our way through the cold, long, lackluster month of January, and what hath God wrought?
So far, 2021 seems like a lumpy sack full of mixed metaphors: a string of deaths of relatives, old friends and former work colleagues (most non-COVID related), more cancelations of long-anticipated activities and a mailbox full of bills, late Christmas cards and sale catalogues, but no stimulus checks — yet.
It’s not been easy for me to “let go” of the topsy-turvey, cantankerous year that was 2020. Many persons want to blot it from memory even while hoping that the new year will bring some reversal of the constrictions from a global pandemic, political turmoil, racial injustice, economic mayhem and divisive language on this “ball of confusion” we claim as our earthly home.
It was indeed a year unlike any other. Yet, in reflecting on all the chaos, uncertainty, fear, disappointment and loss, it seems a bit easier to come to grips with all that has transpired and to better face the unknowns of this new year if I work at recounting our blessings — the discoveries, serendipitous moments and reminders of those good things that Anna and I and our family were privileged to experience “in spite of … “
While trying to keep our financial heads above water on Social Security and a modest monthly pension, we find that with some expenses lower over the past year we’ve been able to contribute more to a number of charitable causes, most of them local, and hope to keep this pattern in place indefinitely.
Not being able to travel, except for a week last August to Atlantic Beach, N.C., with family, has sparked a new appreciation for the freedom we previously enjoyed to “move and have our being” BC (Before Coronavirus). Now our “trips” primarily are grocery shopping, the pharmacy, gas station and occasional visits to Kline’s Dairy Bar. I will not take this for granted ever again, even as we yearn to visit people we haven’t seen in a long time and journey to places we’ve never been.
Closer to home, I realize how much my extended church family means to me, how much I miss them, most of whom I’ve not seen since we abruptly “shut down” in-person worship the second week of March. The last official word received was possibly reassembling in some form on Jan. 24 — hey, that’s this weekend — but it appears that reconvening as a total congregation isn’t going to happen anytime soon.
Meanwhile, we “tune in” Sunday mornings — or whenever convenient — to worship “from a distance” on YouTube and gather in front of our computers Monday evenings for a Zoom cyber conversation with our “Harbor” small group.
I’m reading more — the daily paper, magazines, books — and watching less TV, focusing mainly on local and national news and the occasional Netflix or Prime Video flick. Now that’s what I call a “Smart TV.”
Speaking of books, may I commend to your reading a recently-released paperback, “Better With Age? Creativity, Discovery & Surprise,” edited by Robert (Bob) Bersson and Jack Greer (Cove River Press, 2020). This collection of essays by 29 local seniors, some of whom I know, is a treasure trove of imparted wisdom, a survival guide to stayin’ alive,’ stayin’ alive and thriving in the euphemistically-termed “golden years.” Would that this kind of resource had been available some 20 years earlier.
Just this week I was able to donate blood successfully (I’m a “hard stick”), always a good feeling to give the gift of life. I strongly urge anyone reading this who is physically able to go and do likewise.
Anna and I continue to don masks every time we cautiously venture out, practicing social distancing and good hygiene habits. Please, everyone, do the same. We owe it to ourselves, our loved ones and the strangers at our gates. Don’t become another statistic in this grim battle with an invisible enemy.
Even while striving to take the high road of optimism, I admit to stopping in my tracks and asking, where is this railway going? Is that light at the end of the proverbial tunnel the headlight of an oncoming train? Will I get derailed, hopelessly lost, unable to find my way home?
That’s why I start each day by repeating words from an old chorus from childhood on up: “I owe the Lord a morning song, of gratitude and praise, for your kind mercies you have shown in lengthening out my days.” I end each day with a reading from the “Our Daily Bread” devotional guide, and, after putting on my C-PAP machine and slipping under the covers, I assert, “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures …”
“The promise of ‘arrival’ and ‘rest’ is still there for God’s people. God himself is at rest. And at the end of the journey, we’ll surely rest with God. So, let’s keep at it and eventually arrive at the place of rest, not drop out through some sort of disobedience.” – Heb. 4:9-11 (The Message)
Brothers and sisters, even as the pandemic plods on, let’s trust and obey, for there’s no other way.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
