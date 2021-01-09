Wednesday, Jan. 6, was definitely not a Happy Hump Day.
We had just learned of the passing of Omar Eby, a favorite professor from my student days at Eastern Mennonite University — who critiqued and encouraged my primitive scrawlings — received word that our favorite line dance weekend in Delaware in March was canceled for the second straight year, our laptop was in the shop for maintenance and virus removal (infected with one too many columns decomposing on it) and no sign of any stimulus checks (already spoken for).
I was anxiously following the close Georgia Senate runoff election but hadn’t checked for an update until mid-afternoon. When I interrupted our grandson Lane’s obsession with Roblox games for a status report, I was met with “breaking news” scenes reminiscent of the sci-fi “Independence Day” movie, only this was live, no special effects but definitely hostile alien beings swarming Capitol Hill.
As I watched incredulously the out-of-control demonstration — an insurrection, as some observers called it — I cast sideways glances at Lane who looked at the TV screen, then back to his I-Pad, then looked again at the mass of hysterical humanity attempting to take over our center of government. It seemed a restive dream dissolving into a nightmare, in broad daylight. Even veteran news reporters seemed incredulous, struggling for words. In retrospect, I lost a teachable moment with my 8-year-old grandson.
While watching this American tragedy unfold, I turned back my mental clock to Sept. 11, 2001, when I made a mid-course column correction when that horrendous event shattered our corporate sensibilities. I do so again some 20 years later.
We really should have seen this coming – maybe nothing as excessive as an attempted U.S. Capitol takeover – but a horrible cumulative extension of the strident tone, anger and fierce rhetoric that has whipped our national discourse into a state of gridlock. It didn’t just start with the election of our 45th president, but Mr. Trump was more than gainfully employed to lend his “expertise” in a frenzied crusade to “Make America Great Again.” I thought the U.S. already had a lot going for it.
Several times, in observing the mayhem and attempts to regain law and order, I recalled President Lincoln’s oft-quoted statement in the rift between North and South, the Civil War, “A country divided against itself cannot stand.”
The folk-rock protest song, Barry McGuire’s “Eve of Destruction,” sounds even more prophetic now than when released in 1965: “The Eastern world, it is exploding, Violence flarin’, bullets loadin’. The poundin’ of the drums, the pride and disgrace, You can bury your dead but don’t leave a trace, Hate your next-door neighbor, but don’t forget to say grace . . .”
Does this fairly much describe where we are as a nation today?
At the moment, it feels like democracy has taken a beating, appears stranded on the ropes, but not down for the count.
I am heartened that Congress was able to regroup, confirm the Electoral votes and officially name Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. the president-elect and Kamala Devi Harris the first woman vice president-elect. To coin a phrase — they have their work cut out for them.
I also rejoice that Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia each won narrow victories over Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in a historic runoff for the U.S. Senate. Rev. Warnock becomes the first Black U.S. senator in the state’s history. At 33, Ossoff will become the youngest Democrat to serve in the U.S. Senate since President-elect Joe Biden, who assumed office in 1973 at age 30.
The shocks and fears of the past year — from a pandemic that refuses to dissipate, to the non-stop dashing of long-laid plans and dreams, to deaths of loved ones with no opportunity to say goodbye in person to Wednesday’s debacle in D.C. — have fused my being with fresh resolve to, like the Tim McGraw song implores, “Don't take for granted the love this life gives you, When you get where you're goin', Don't forget turn back around, Help the next one in line, always stay humble and kind.”
Our indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations, which we usually dismantle around Epiphany, will stay up a while longer. Our Christmas tree will return to storage in due time, the indoor and outdoor wreaths will serve as sentries in a silent vigil for peace while our electric candles will remain in place in all our windows, shining brightly nightly as a symbol of hope.
In the aftermath of the Capitol chaos, this Facebook post spoke to me: “There is more GOOD than bad in the world. More LIGHT than darkness, and we can make more light – together.” – Peter H. Reynolds
I affirm that declaration, and offer a second with this emotion: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” – John 1:5 (NIV)
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
