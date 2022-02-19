If you stop and imagine what your life would look and feel like two years from today, what comes to mind? What parts of your world have stayed consistent? What has changed? What aspects make you feel better? Which, if any, make you feel a little worse? What issues have you resolved? Which still hang over your head? Which accomplishment makes you most proud?
For many of us, this exercise results in us picturing a world that is simultaneously very similar and very different from our current outlook. In some cases, we foresee major changes in our lives that are coming soon. For others, it’s more a story of a hundred smaller changes that result in a compound effect. In only a few circumstances does the projected future look exactly the same as today’s reality.
There’s likely not a huge gap between who we are and who we aspire to be. To bridge that gap, we simply have to pay better attention to the choices we are making. If we want to build a different future, we have to change the way we’re engaging with our present. To build new muscle, we have to let the old one be totally torn down. Then, it regenerates with additional strength and power. To build a different future, we have to challenge current patterns of thinking and doing and identify opportunities to interrupt our routine.
If we always do what we’ve always done, we’ll always generate the same results. But if we commit to challenging ourselves to interact differently with the world around us, we can change the narrative. These challenges, embraced even in small ways, better position us to excel.
Here are four simple ways to challenge yourself and your patterns of engagement with the world this month:
1. Challenge a moment of group think. Next time you are in a conversation and it feels like the decision was made too quickly, have the courage to stop the momentum. We value diverse ways of thinking and interacting with the world. If we’ve built a team with these values in mind, it should cause concern when 12 to 20 of us immediately agree on anything. Listen carefully as the dialogue unfolds. Consider the counter-narrative. What argument would someone who disagreed with this decision make? Is her or his perspective being considered? Even if the new perspective doesn’t change the outcome, raising the issue is still important.
In that moment of truth, speaking up requires tremendous courage. Making the choice will cause butterflies in your stomach. It’ll extend the meeting. It’ll cause whispers. But it will also show that you understand the value of your seat at the table and your commitment to doing what’s right. To challenge a moment of group think, make the choice to have a voice.
2. Challenge the status quo. Similarly, seek out an opportunity to directly challenge the status quo and established ways of thinking. Very little in our life is the same as it was two years ago. Even less looks similar if you change that clock to five, 10, or 20 years in the past. These societal changes resulted from individual moments where someone challenged the current way of doing things and proposed something different.
Identifying examples of the status quo is easy. Listen for expressions like, “that’s the way we’ve always done it.” Watch for processes that look exactly the same today as they did five years ago. Ask yourself, if we started this experience from scratch today, how would it look and feel different? To challenge the status quo, make the choice to think differently.
3. Challenge your own limits. We’re each capable of accomplishing so much more than we’ve even imagined. Whether it’s a physical challenge (“I’m running a 10K!”), a mental one (“I’m going to enroll in graduate school!”), or an emotional one (“I’m going to mend a broken relationship with my former best friend.”), we have a unique opportunity to accomplish something impressive. Identify a self-imposed limit you’ve put in place and get after it. Take one step toward achieving that goal today and let the momentum start building.
The voices and scripts in our own head often represent the biggest barrier to reaching our goals. To challenge your own limits, make the choice to take the first step.
4. Challenge a friend, a peer, or a loved one. Life, as an adventure, is so much more exciting when it’s shared. Pull aside a friend, a peer or a loved one and ask them to share the goals he or she has set. Then become their greatest cheerleader on that journey. Prompt them to speak up during the meeting. Assign them a project just beyond their comfort zone. Meet them on Saturday mornings for a jog. Proofread their graduate school essay.
Serving as a mentor yields countless returns. In today’s world, receiving someone’s undivided attention is a sincere gift. Be someone who routinely offers this gift to others. To challenge a friend, a peer or a loved one, make the choice to invest in their success as much as they do.
This series of challenges is aggressive, yet achievable. They each require resources, timing, and courage. But collectively they also present an opportunity to achieve the future you’ve imagined. At the end of the day, are you more likely to regret having taken the chance and challenged yourself or to have sat back and embraced business as usual? Each choice goes a long way towards setting up the chapter that comes next.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
