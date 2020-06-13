While most of the media is focused on the level of anger and violence outpouring from the horrible death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, there have been essays and news articles lately about China’s ongoing push for territory, political influence and economic power.
Most analysts who study China say the Chinese government, particularly the Chinese Communist Party, has set high goals for their country. China’s leader Xi Jinping said his ambition was ”the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” Xi Jinping hopes to reunite China and what the Chinese Communist Party sees as the land traditionally part of China: Tibet, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
How China has been working to assimilate these three places is instructive. The Communist Party of China takes a very long view when working toward a goal. Tibet was invaded by China in 1951. Since then China has worked to assimilate Tibet into greater China. Analysts report as many as 1 million deaths or "disappearances" of ethnic Tibetans. Before the invasion Tibet had over 6,000 Buddhist monasteries. Now only 1,700 monasteries remain. A successor to the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s spiritual leader, has been hand-picked by the Chinese Communist government.
While American sees goals from one election cycle to another just four years away, the Chinese Communist Party appears to take a much longer view. In Hong Kong, this long view approach is again on display. In 1997 Great Britain returned Hong Kong to China. Both countries agreed to allow Hong Kong to enjoy autonomy and liberty for 50 years. Now, just 20 years after the agreement has been signed, the Communist Party is replacing some legislators in the Hong Kong assembly with those loyal the Chinese mainland government. There is no need to force the issue with soldiers; over the long term, the houses of government in Hong Kong can be compromised from within by removing leaders who favor Western democracy and inserting Communist Party loyalists.
If Tibet is any indicator, it may take another 20 years to get Hong Kong under the unchallenged rule of mainland China.
Why should this be our concern? In direct violation of international law, China has built and armed seven tiny islands in the South China Sea. The purpose appears to be to intimidate smaller rivals and to solidify claims to natural resources. Smaller countries have more legitimate claims, but China ignores these claims and the rulings against them from the United Nations.
More recently China has been asserting itself militarily in a conflict with India over land that border their two countries.
Commentators note that no country would risk war with China over actions it takes against smaller neighbors or over efforts to take territories like Hong Kong. Since its inception, Communist China has wanted to reclaim the island nation of Taiwan. Taiwan may be next on China’s list for conquest.
The Prussian military philosopher Carl von Clausewitz stated, “War is not an independent phenomenon, but a continuation of politics by different means.” Von Clausewitz recognized war was the extreme of conflict between two countries. China believes it can achieve territorial goals if small bites are taken over a very long time. By arming man-made islands in the South China Sea, entering into a military standoff with India and squeezing liberty and freedom out of Hong Kong, China appears to believe it cannot be stopped.
To counter China’s belligerence, the United States needs to collaborate with allies in the Pacific and in Asia. One course of action would be to review the policy of allowing Chinese students to pursue degrees at American Universities. China currently has about 360,000 students in American colleges. These students come to the United States to mostly study science and technology along with English. While some of the students living here embrace American views about liberty and freedom, other Chinese students have been discovered to be commissioned officers in the People's Liberation Army. In some cases, classified military and technical information has been sent to China by Chinese students who are studying here.
The education of these students in the United States and other Western countries is a powerful bargaining chip in our relationship with China. Western democracies should cancel the visas of Chinese students in their respective countries if China does not comply with international law and abandon the islands in the South China Sea.
The first leader of the modern Communist China, Mao Zedong, said, “Communism is not love. Communism is a hammer which we use the crush the enemy.”
History teaches world leaders you must stand up to lawlessness when the infractions are small, or later you will have a much bigger price to pay.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives and works in Rockingham County.
(1) comment
Interesting piece Doug. Thanks for writing and submitting it.
