Whew.
If you’re reading this, pause and give thanks, ‘cuz you’ve survived the year that definitely unfurled – or unraveled – in extraordinary ways.
I found myself stopping in my tracks many times and asking, “What day of the week is it? Is 2020 really drawing to a desultory close? Are we still in the throes of a silent, surreptitious, invisible enemy that literally has a death grip on the country and won’t let go?’
I feel blessed in that wife Anna and I were able to celebrate Christmas with our Hummel and Kiser families who live nearby. We held our fine fete on Christmas Eve with simple but sumptuous food and gift-grabbing, er, giving and receiving.
Amid the gaiety, we were well aware of the physical absence of grandson, Dylan, 21, who had just finished a two-week quarantine in Atlanta and entered basic training with the U.S. Marines at Parris Island, S.C., for the next 13 weeks. Dylan’s absence was particularly hard on his mom (our daughter Jenny) and his brother Jacob, 20, but was alleviated a bit by having his girlfriend, Lauren, be part of our celebration.
It’s almost sad to note that the best, or at least the favorite, gift we received, from Jenny, was a shiny tall trash receptacle for the kitchen — we actually needed it — with a lid that pops open with the wave of the hand, the disposable item dropped in and the lid closes automatically. It’s the gift that says “Take me to your litter” and will keep us entertained all year long.
The hardest part of this “revised” holiday scene for yours truly was not traveling to my Pennsylvania hometown for the annual Bishop family gala, drenched in tradition, revelry and honoring our forebears, the first time in my 75 years on this granite planet not to do so.
Also canceled — our New Year’s gathering in the Lancaster, Pa., area for a pork and sauerkraut dinner with Anna’s Mast relatives (although I don’t like sauerkraut, but I love Anna’s extended family).
This was the continually revised “game plan” that was 2020, a year with more losses than gains for most of us. Was it, really? That depends on one’s perspective.
Sure, there were myriad disruptions and disappointments, long-laid plans dashed, serious illnesses — COVID-related and otherwise — and too many deaths of friends, extended family members and former work colleagues, with memorial services postponed “to a later date.”
When I found myself wondering “what else can go wrong,” and then it did, I stopped, looked around, down, inward and then upward, asking, “Lord, is this a test? If so, what will it take to pass? Are you grading on the curve?”
Each time I found myself focusing too hard on the one-two punch of coronavirus, racial injustice, economic upheaval and outrageous political (in)activity that was 2020, I stopped and counted my blessings overflowing amid this turbulent year
I am more thankful than ever for my spouse, family, friends, relatives and the larger church community — most of whom I’ve not seen since our congregation “shut down” the first week of March. Our “Harbor” small group was able to connect on a regular basis, thanks to Zoom videoconferencing. While we had to forgo in-person Christmas festivities, we were able to do a white elephant gift exchange online.
I’m hopeful that the administrative changes under way in our government will stimulate a process in which we the people begin to acknowledge that, like the swamp denizen Pogo observed, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” The government can’t force us into becoming a more open, caring, civil community. It starts with our willingness to commit to changes in attitudes, changes in the way we communicate with each other, changes of the heart.
With this in mind, I enter into this brave new year 2021 with a spirit of optimism, to focus on opportunities more than obstacles and with a fresh resolve to put others before self.
Anna and I will continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and good hygiene habits, give as we’re fiscally able to needs close at hand and wait patiently (no small feat for me) for the virus vaccine, praying it will be the needed shot in our corporate arms to “flatten the curve.”
I will continue a regular reading of Psalm 91, pause during the day to pray for safety and wellness for extended family, friends, frontline workers and for our weary nation.
As we stand (or slump) on the threshold of this brave new year, 2021, I close with these expectant words from the Apostle Paul: “Be happy. Grow in Christ. Pay attention to what I have said. Live in harmony and peace. And may the God of love and peace be with you.” II Cor. 13:11 (Living Bible).
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
