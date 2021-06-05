Have you ever seen barnacles attached to a ship? These little crustaceans latch onto a marine vessel and hold onto the ship to feed. While they may seem harmless enough, they cause many problems for the vessel.
Like that ship’s barnacles, things can become attached to your mind over time. You may not be aware of them at first, but eventually they can cause you many problems.
People who work on a ship understand that it’s important to remove the barnacles. In the same way, it’s important for you to remove these things that have become attached to your mind.
Here’s what you want to prevent becoming attached to your mind, how they are similar to barnacles, and what you can do to clean those things from your mind.
1. They distort your appearance.
Barnacles disfigure the appearance of the vessel. They prevent the vessel from being seen as it truly looks. Instead the ship can become nearly unrecognizable.
In your life, you may have had your true nature changed by events over the years. Your personality may well have changed as a result of the things that have happened to you. As a result, you may no longer appear to be the same person that you used to be. Your true self may be covered up by thoughts and emotions that have attached themselves to you because of these events.
It’s important to inspect your mind and find where these “barnacles” have attached themselves to your mind. Look for evidence of fear, self-doubt, comparison, worry, bitterness, perfectionism, anxiety, and unforgiveness. Don’t allow them to continue to distort the person that you truly are.
Choose instead the thoughts that you want to have in your mind. It’s your mind; you get to decide what takes residence there. Do not let these barnacles stay in your mind.
2. They impede your progress.
Barnacles inhibit the progress of the vessel. They make it harder for the ship to move through the water. They prevent the vessel from moving forward as it was designed to do.
In your life, you may have had your personal or professional development slowed down because of unhealthy or unhelpful thoughts and emotions. Or you may have alienated people who were close to you as a result of decisions that you made.
It’s important to identify those relationships that have been stunted in your life and make amends with those people. If it’s possible, as much as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. Ask forgiveness of those whom you have let down, and be willing to forgive the people who let you down.
Mend the broken relationships in your life so they will not prevent you from experiencing fullness in your life. Do what you can to fix these relationships so you can move forward unhindered.
3. They sap your energy.
Barnacles cause the vessel to use more energy. For a ship to travel the same distance as it would without barnacles, it has to exert more force to travel through the water. That additional energy usage wears down the vessel faster than it should.
In your life, you may have had a rougher time navigating through life than you thought you would. The unhealthy and unhelpful thoughts and emotions that have entered your mind—and the associated broken relationships—can have an exhausting effect on you. As a result, these thoughts and emotions will drain your energy.
By getting rid of these barnacles in your life, you will have more energy. You were not designed to process your life through a lens of fear, self-doubt, comparison, worry, bitterness, perfectionism, anxiety, or unforgiveness. You were not made to live at odds with other people. By processing how you think—and changing the way you think—you can move through life with less difficulty by cleaning the barnacles off your mind.
Here’s the key takeaway. Resolve that you will be the person you want to be, and not the person the barnacles in your life have made you to be. Allow yourself to become a person who is not encumbered with the barnacles that you have experienced up to this point. Realize that you can have a better life without all those things holding you back. After all, it’s your life: you can choose to live a life without these barnacles attached to your mind.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners generate more clients, close more sales, and increase their overall revenue and profits. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
