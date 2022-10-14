I appreciate Deborah Sullivan’s DN-R letter alerting me to a video of the Winchester debate between Democrat Jennifer Lewis and Republican incumbent Rep. Ben Cline on Oct. 1. If you are an undecided voter, please watch it: www.Facebook.com/jenniferforva/ videos/1779265345757940. You might also consider traveling to the next debate in Lexington on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.
I realize there have been several letters or forums lately promoting one candidate and demoting the other. I am reluctant to join a conversation that doesn’t seem to go anywhere. If you’re a Republican, you will likely vote for Cline; if a Democrat, for Lewis. If you’re an independent, this Viewpoint is for you.
There might also be a significant number of Republicans who want to return to pre-Trump positions, Republicans who still believe in democracy, that when the vote is over, we declare a victor and move on. They might even vote for Lewis, whose advocacy for social responsibility, the preservation of our Earth and mental health does not seem entirely unreasonable.
I have Republican friends who believe we should help those less fortunate, who recognize what the majority of environmental scientists have been telling us. On so many issues we seem to agree: community, individual responsibility and the right to vote.
Or I should say, the right to have one’s vote counted. Cline’s not an idiot of the MT Greene type. He’s more calculating. He thinks he needs the MAGA votes, so he nods vigorously in their direction, a nod that lay behind his decision to vote against certification of the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania after the Jan. 6 rioters attempted to storm the Capitol.
In his letters to constituents, Cline ventriloquized the spurious argument offered by Mike Johnson from Louisiana that state officials have changed voting protocols in light of the COVID pandemic without the authorization of their legislators, an argument that few constitutional scholars have supported, particularly since it was offered after, not before the vote, the effect of which would have been to “cancel” the voters in those states, throwing the power to elect the president from the people to the legislators. Cline to date still supports his vote to overturn the election. As I have said, I respect Cline’s intelligence. I don’t think he is seriously anti-democratic. This was a nod to the MAGA crowd.
If you view his performance in Winchester, you will hear him stick to the MAGA dogwhistles—surface claims that echo MAGA conspiracy claims, such as “election integrity,” a slight-of-hand way of implying that Donald Trump is the real president.
He delivered one of his most embarrassing dogwhistles in his 2021 CPAC speech (https://clinewatch.com/2021/07/12/clines-embarrassing-cpac-speech/). Opposing President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loans, Cline pictured a working-class (Cline has never been working-class) voter struggling to buy bread in the checkout line with the professional in front of her, whose loan was forgiven, buying steak and wine. The dogwhistle echos the food-stamp rhetoric, the Black woman buying steaks with food stamps and driving away in a Cadillac.
The rest of Cline’s attempt at rousing the audience was filled with cancel-culture rhetoric, claims that The Squad, the real drivers behind the Democratic Party, were canceling this and that and this and that and ending with canceling the American flag. This is grade-school rhetoric. One wonders how you square canceling what our students read in schools with complaints about canceling you.
Cline isn’t the worst. Greene, Cawthorne, and Jordan are several categories below him. But we have a chance to elect Jennifer Lewis to replace Cline. Here’s how I see the difference:
Lewis is a real person concerned about the people she will represent. Cline is a clone, basically mouthing platitudes he thinks will move him to the Senate — and will get him large corporate donations. Cline has not worked in the community. He (and I’m betting his parents were upper-middle-class) represents the privileged classes, explaining his violent opposition to working-class unions.
Lewis has worked in the community, focusing on mental health and climate issues. She has not focused on her political career. She is in the fight to preserve the Earth for those who come after us, not for those who will contribute to our slush funds and Washington lifestyles. She will fight to reduce medical costs, not to protect, as Cline has done, pharmaceuticals. She will promote democratic values — votes count and voters count. And she will promote democracy abroad, support Ukraine and NATO, which Cline has voted against. She will support women’s rights to their own bodies, reasonable gun legislation, and public education as an intersection of parents, teachers, school boards, local and state administrations, not a simple-minded opposition between parents and teachers.
In a few words, we have a choice here between fake and real.
Irvin Peckham lives in Harrisonburg.
