Sen. Mark Warner, admirably eager to get constituent input, recently visited the Valley to trade ideas on workforce development with leaders of K-12 and higher education. One perhaps unintended outcome of the meeting was to sharpen the focus on a cycle of injustice that perpetually violates the spirit of the Virginia Constitution.
Harrisonburg City Schools has, after a decade of effort, begun to build a second high school, often referred to as HHS2, to alleviate severe overcrowding. The City Council has agreed to fund it via bonds paid for by property taxes. The construction plan includes modern STEM facilities that will help students compete in the workforce later.
The design team visited the Academies of Loudoun, a state-of-the-art STEM facility, to gather ideas. Though HHS2 is humbler by far than the Loudoun County facility, it will provide modern STEM facilities to students who have not had them. In light of concerns about cost and equity, the plan is to run buses midday between the campuses, so that all students in the city can have access. It is a brilliant plan, but the COVID-19 pandemic has shut it down. Now, it is a partially excavated piece of land 3 miles from City Hall, where elected officials and city staff are wrestling with restarting the project.
And so back to Sen. Warner’s visit. With all of the pandemic relief funds flowing out of Washington and all of the talk of additional funding for infrastructure, it was an opportune time to bring equity into the discussion of workforce development and argue that the Commonwealth of Virginia needs to supplement the capital improvement budgets of less wealthy divisions. Northern Virginia school divisions and other wealthier jurisdictions were not forced to stall their capital projects due to the pandemic. In Virginia, school capital projects are funded solely with local property taxes, and so divisions were affected unevenly by the closing of the economy. The equity gap is widening. There is no time to waste.
Sen. Warner had convened about 15 leaders from the Valley, predominantly from higher education. The call for equity was immediately met with calls for the city schools to join local innovators and entrepreneurs to “change the narrative!” The money is already here. Just apply for grants and nurture corporate partnerships, and le voila. But those making this argument did not fully understand that one cannot build a comprehensive public school on grants and corporate generosity. There may be instances that appear to belie this. The Academies of Loudoun have corporate markers on labs and common areas. But it’s important to note that the corporate money flowed to the Academies only after the project had been fully funded by local property taxes. (Dr. Richards was chief of staff for the Loudoun schools during and after construction.) This is yet another glaring example of the treacherous widening of equity gaps, where money begets money, producing opportunities for learning that beget opportunities.
Putting aside misunderstandings about school construction finance, the counterargument posed in the Warner meeting reflects a broader bias against marginalized and rural students in Virginia. The assumption is that if your local property taxes will not suffice to provide modern facilities, you should go look elsewhere, but not to the government.
Let’s change this narrative. The Virginia Constitution states that each student in Virginia is entitled to “public schools of high quality.” Historically, this has meant that staffing levels should be similar, as teachers are of course most important to student success; and so ratios or “Standards of Quality” are applied using a funding formula that gives more money to divisions that are less able to pay their own way using their local tax base. This is only for the operations side of the budget and not for the capital implement side. And so, in keeping with the Virginia Constitution, staffing is equalized. But, diverging from the Constitution, facilities are not.
It is true that a great teacher (and we are blessed with many in the Valley) could teach well on a desert island. But let’s get real. In today’s high-tech workforce, the facility becomes a tool the teacher must have. If students in rural areas are learning about cellular mitosis using pictures in textbooks while children in Northern Virginia are cloning cells in a lab, there is no way the brilliant teacher can close that gap.
The constitutional definition of “schools of high quality” must have both features: staffing levels and quality of facilities.
How do we define the quality of a facility? In most professions, new standards of quality emerge through practice. A new surgical procedure that cures a disease becomes the standard of quality. A triumphant lawsuit becomes precedent, a standard on which other cases are built. An innovative STEM facility, created by educators with vision, should contribute to a new standard of quality. After all, students wherever they are will all compete for the same pool of jobs. Instead, it is only a hope and a dream for marginalized and rural students in Virginia. Children in the wealthy division that was able to make vision reality become wealthier; elsewhere the cycle of disadvantage continues generation after generation.
As we restart the construction of HHS2, it’s time to disrupt this vicious cycle. We must enable all Virginia students to compete in the modern workforce, no matter their race, ethnicity, address, or economic status. Doing so will unleash enormous untapped resources of student talent and put the entire state on a transcendent economic trajectory. And it will live up to the promise of the Virginia Constitution.
Deb Fitzgerald is former chair and current member of the HCPS School Board; Joe Fitzgerald is former mayor of Harrisonburg; Michael Richards is Harrisonburg City Public Schools superintendent.
