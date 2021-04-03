Remember a year ago? Who can forget? The Lenten-Easter season was dawning upon us and the word from the White House was, “We’ll be over this [pandemic] by Easter … We’ve got it under control.”
Fast-forward to Easter weekend 2021. It’s hard at times to believe that we’re still dealing with the nasty effects of COVID-19 a full year after its onset. But, amid the springtime freshness, new signs of life and hope appear on the horizon against a backdrop of the tumultuous events of Holy Week.
Our family anticipates having some fun and celebration this Easter, in part to make up for last year when we weren’t able to gather for our usual overdone Easter fete. This Easter Sunday, we anticipate the exact opposite.
Maybe “fun” and “Easter” don’t belong in the same sentence, but the Bishop bunch will see what we can do to connect these disparities.
Growing up, we Bishop siblings always colored eggs for Easter. But what egged us on in the first place?
A vivid memory conjured up from near Easter 1992 — even though I can’t remember the name of the person I talked to five minutes ago — was an egg coloring “ritual” at our church, Community Mennonite.
So, what does Technicolor hen fruit to do with one of the most sacred events of the Christian calendar? I certainly never asked that question as a youngster, so when I heard we were going to color Easter eggs at church, I had a mild case of shell-shock.
It so happens I kept some notes that seem to provide a somewhat credible explanation for this semi-sacramental activity.
For some ancient civilizations, the egg was a symbol of new life associated with spring. Long ago in Persia, for example, people gave each other eggs at the spring equinox, which for them also marked the beginning of a new year.
For the early Christians the egg took on a religious meaning, becoming a symbol of the empty rock tomb and the promise of Jesus’ resurrection.
The egg was also associated with the practice of abstaining from eating certain foods during Lent. The faithful painted their eggs bright colors, had them blessed and then anticipated eating them or giving them to friends as Easter gifts (hopefully they didn’t end up throwing them at each other).
Coloring eggs over the years, as much fun as that was, hardly compared with hiding them and watching daughters Jenny and Sara — and now, our grandkids as well — scouring the flower beds, tree branches and bushes for their carbohydrate cache.
By the time everyone was finished, half of the eggs were badly battered, and certainly no longer appetizing. (We addressed this egregious problem by adding small plastic eggs laden with chocolate candy and quarters to the mix). The remaining eggs would turn up missing, the lost ones often reappearing with the first lawn mowing or weeding sprees of spring.
If the origin of colored eggs seems plausible, the Easter bunny is of more questionable derivation. I long suspected that Peter Cottontail, hoppin’ down the bunny trail, was devised by a coterie of down-in-the-mouth dentists short on patients.
If we can convince the children of America that a giant, lop-eared lagomorph magically appears to deliver baskets of colored eggs and calorie-laden sweets to be immediately consumed by ravenous hordes of juvenile sugar addicts, they schemed, then our future financial footing is secure.
The Environmental Protection Agency would have had a field and stream day with another of the Bishop siblings’ childhood quests. That’s when colored baby chicks went on sale at Hellerick’s Store just down Rt. 313 from our Doylestown, Pa., home. The dye was cast; we had to have a couple of these fake fuzzy fowl.
As soon as the chicks’ real yellow fluff started emerging, we lost interest in our fine feathered friends. That is, all but one, whom I named “Sacha,” who somehow bonded with his owner (turns out most of the hens were really roosters) and would follow me around the yard. At some point, however, he went off half-cocked and became Sunday dinner.
Festive activities like these that we enjoyed as youngsters — and now as adults — we can pass on to our extended families and friends. But these fun observances should never overshadow the real Easter narrative that begins with God becoming incarnate in a Bethlehem manger and culminates with a crucifixion on a cruel cross, death and resurrection.
Blame my over-active imagination, but do I envision a heavenly being coloring Easter eggs while guarding a tomb that will soon have the entrance stone rolled away?
Easter morning, the celestial being had the joy of declaring to the women who came to the sepulcher, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said.” (Matt. 28:5-6)
Christ is alive; his gift of eternal life freely offered. God pulled one over on his prime adversary, the devil, and took the sting of death with him.
Want some genuine fun at Easter? Why not claim and celebrate this indescribable joy, this living in the power of the resurrection, today and every day?
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
