A new virus is getting a lot of attention as is spreads around the world. As of Feb. 3, 2020, it has been reported that the coronavirus has infected about 20,000 people worldwide. Most of those infected come from Wuhan, China. Early reports of the virus linked it to a marketplace in Wuhan. As the virus spread, fewer and fewer patients have been associated with the market. This is leading medical investigators to think the virus can spread from person the person. The virus affects the respiratory tract with flu-like symptoms. Patients report fevers, cough and shortness of breath. Death in severe cases comes from pneumonia, kidney infection and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
This virus is spreading rapidly. Scientists think about 20,000 people have the virus but accurate counts of patients in China cannot be verified. With over 250 deaths reported so far, it appears coronavirus kills about 3% of people who get infected.
No one really knows how this virus is transmitted. At this time, we do not know how long this virus stays alive and active on a desk or countertop. Scientists are uncertain how long a person has the virus before they have symptoms of the illness. There are no antiviral medications for this illness and no vaccine.
Fortunately, there are a few things we can count on in our fight against coronavirus.
In the 1840s a surgeon named Joseph Lister looked at the horrible rate of infection after surgery in England. He thought post-surgical infections were due bacteria. He developed several methods to exclude bacteria from surgery. Because of his work, instrument sterilization techniques and disinfectants for hospital use were developed. With Lister’s guidelines in place, rates of infection and death after surgery were reduced. Today we take asepsis in the hospital for granted.
There are plenty of placed in our community where Lister’s principles are applied. Fortunately, his methods are not only effective against bacteria but viruses like the coronavirus as well. While doctors and nurses get credit for being on the front lines of any battle against infection, the real foot soldiers in this fight are the custodial and housekeeping staffs in our schools, hospitals and other institutions.
At one elementary school in Harrisonburg, the school custodian shares the scope of her responsibilities and the depth of her training.
“I have worked as a school custodian for a total of 17 years. Each year I get an updated training, so I know what disinfectant is safe to use on desks and the floor. Oh, I have to clean up after a child gets sick or has a bloody nose. I learned how to use a red medical waste bag and protective gear like gloves and glasses. Recently, we have been told we cannot use bleach because some kids are allergic. The best part of my job is taking care of the kids.”
Billy, at Harrisonburg’s Gilkerson Activity Center says: “The toughest part of my job is cleaning the locker rooms and showers. I use a heavy professional cleaning machine and disinfectant a couple of times a week. I really want to keep the place in top shape. I learned in my training this helps prevent the spread of colds and illnesses.”
Nina who works in a Page County school relates: “We get training every summer to know what to do when a kid gets sick. We learn how to quickly clean up a mess. We use a disinfectant to kill the germs. This helps the child, the teachers and keeps other children from getting sick.”
Such dedication and attention to detail are critical with a new virus on the loose. Coronavirus is related to other viruses public health officials have successfully treated in the past. To prevent the spread of a virus like coronavirus the experts recommend good hand washing, not touching your face with unwashed hands, using a barrier like gloves and eye protection when treating infected people. Good disinfection of surfaces like floors, desk and counter tops are among the recommendations.
I think in Harrisonburg we can take some satisfaction in the dedicated custodians working to keep our community safe. Walk the halls of Rockingham Memorial Hospital or step into the locker room at a local recreation center and take a good look. I think you will find the level of cleanliness and attention to detail in our community is extraordinary.
With a troubling virus threatening our health it is comforting to know our community has dozens of hard-working professionals like Billy and Nina. They are using their skills, education and dedication to keep our community safe. This provides a better life for us all.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives and works in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.