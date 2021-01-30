“What makes old age hard to bear is not the failing of one’s faculties, mental and physical, but the burden of one’s memories.” — W. Somerset Maugham (1874-1965)
This quote from the English playwright and novelist gave me pause. OK, while it is difficult to accept my increasing limitations as I teeter toward another gerontological millstone, er, milestone, I don’t consider harboring memories as one more burden of the aging process.
Maybe Maugham said this to help forget that his parents named him Somerset or because he was always picked last on the school playground (I can relate) or he received one too many rejection slips for his early writings.
Memories … pressed between the pages of our lives … help shape us many ways into who we are today.
Some early childhood memories stick like epoxy in the playground of my mind, chief among them associated with my first pet, a coal-colored cat I named Cinder. He/she would let me haul it around in a little wooden wheelbarrow and never jump out. Looking for her one day, I found a lifeless body lying on a pile of coal — appropriately enough — beside our basement furnace. My first encounter with death.
So many memories are linked to fun family times growing up. My folks weren’t well off, but they always found time and the funds to do enjoyable things with us siblings — especially day trips, sometimes spontaneous, to big-time area attractions like Bowman’s Tower, Stover’s Park, Willow Grove Amusement Park, family night at the Bucks County Drive-In, the Philadelphia Zoo and Franklin Institute, Roadside America and week-long summer outings to the Jersey Shore or camping at White Lake State Park in New Hampshire.
Another recurring memory clings less than gently on my mind: algebra I in high school and receiving an “F” for the course, then repeating the course and “earning” a “D,” largely because the teacher wanted me to move on to plane geometry — aaaah! — where history repeated itself.
Music has always played a key role in the memories department. Hearing a certain song instantly connects it to a person or event and where I was when I first heard it. One of my favorite pop songs, “Maybe You’ll Be There” by Billy & the Essentials, a minor hit in 1962, activates memories from a happy-go-lucky summer in Doylestown that year. I got my driver’s license and first “car” (a 1957 BMW Isetta), had a girlfriend, a job and some change in my pocket and my omnipresent music — while giving relatively little thought to what I might do with my life as I was about to enter my senior year of high school.
I often reflect on our wedding in the “summer of love,” 1967. I can’t recall anything our officiating minister said, but will never forget the stifling, un-airconditioned church sanctuary, my uncle’s cassette recorder making high-pitched squeals as Anna walked down the aisle to the accompaniment of the Sandy Hill Quartet, the chewing gum found at the bottom of the punchbowl at the reception and my buddies unable to tamper with our ’56 VW Beetle because it was hidden in a used car lot close to the church.
Anna and I left the church for our brief honeymoon at Seaside Heights, N.J., tooling down the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the warm night air rushing in the sunroof, the radio playing the No. 1 song of the day, The Doors’ “Come on, baby, light my fire.” That young lady still does, some 53 years later.
Life changed drastically five years into married life, seeing a tiny, wiggling life form, Jennifer Lynn Bishop, cradled in Anna’s arms, for the first time. She exploded onto the scene almost a month prematurely on the 4th of July, 1972. Suddenly, we were parents.
Fast-forward four years to another rapid delivery with second daughter Sara Ann Bishop. This time, thanks to Lamaze classes, I was present for the miraculous birth, but still feeling rather helpless. Anna did all the work (and I could add “from that day forward,” but I won’t).
I was also present when my dad, J. Vernon Bishop, breathed his last and died peacefully, at home, on Feb. 27, 1998 at the age of 76 (I’ll be that age in several months). It was a sacred moment. Each time I think of Dad these many years later, a flood of memories inundates my mind, and I celebrate his life and legacy once more.
Warm memories of Mom, Ann Dayton Bishop, come easily. Many center around family times at the dining room table, consuming her gastronomical delights with gusto, even as she frequently repeated, “Now please take your time … we have all evening.” Or, while we five siblings talked, or yelled, at the same time, Mom would raise her hand and softly ask, “May I speak?”
These and numerous other magical moments will only be erased when my mental faculties fail me entirely.
We need our memories — the good, the bad, the inexplicable, the grief-laden and heritage-celebrating events. They have power to make us stop, look and listen to what’s happening around us, prompt us to give thanks for good times of the past and, hopefully, help us to learn from and not repeat past blunders.
I don’t want to dwell in the past, but I can better deal with the present and face the future’s many unknowns when I can tap into my mental storehouse of memories — if only I can remember them!
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.