“‘Tis the gift to be simple,
‘Tis the gift to be free,
‘Tis the gift to come down where we ought to be.”
It sounds almost trite to assert that “the best things in life are free,” but as this strange, tumultuous year slithers down the home stretch, I’m discovering more and more the veracity of that adage.
Here we are, teetering on the threshold of another Thanksgiving, an appropriate time to stop, look, listen and to take stock of our lives, attitudes and priorities. Given the way this year has unfolded, with COVID-19 sweeping us off our corporate feet, holding us hostage in our own homes, we may ask, can things get much worse, and then they do.
All the more reason to, as the old Sunday school song counsels, “Count your blessings, name them one by one.” Allow me to do just that as you work on your own list.
First off, I’m thankful that I don’t have to think very long before a multitude of things comes to this ever-more muddled mind to be grateful for, starting with the basic necessities of food, clothing and shelter.
I’m grateful for the steadfast love and support of my amazing spouse of 53 years, Anna, who keeps this pampered pup on a long leash and takes him on regular visits for obedience training. I thank God for our daughters, Jenny and Sara, and their families, for my siblings, our extended families and many friends near and far.
I’m enormously grateful for the lives and example of my parents, long departed from this earth, who gave me and my siblings roots (Eph. 3:17-19) and wings (Isa. 40:31).
I’m thankful for my home congregation and its servant-leaders who labor long and lovingly in shepherding their obstinate flock, even “from a distance” for the past nine months. I’m deeply moved by the creative and challenging worship videos that we participate in vicariously on YouTube and regular Zoom video conferences with our church small group, reminding me how much I miss being with them in person.
“And when we are in the place just right
We’ll be in the valley of love and delight.”
I’m so thankful for ready access to music in a variety of genres that speaks volumes, even without words, with its ability to lift my spirits, celebrate the everyday, relive special moments and recall persons from my past, sooth my anxious moments and, when no one’s listening, I can sing along.
I’m grateful for relatively good health at 75 — sleep apnea, hearing loss and prostate issues notwithstanding — and being able to donate blood regularly and leave the donor room under my own power.
I’m beholden for access to health care professionals — I seem to be seeing more of them with each passing day — and for Medicare, Everence Supplemental and Humana for our prescription needs, surpassing our expectations in retirement. I only wish that affordable health care becomes a reality for more people in the new year.
“When true simplicity is gained
To bow and to bend we will not be ashamed.”
I’m thankful to find many worthwhile pursuits after nearly 10 years into retirement — writing, photography and horticulture in particular — and can look back with much satisfaction on 40 years at the same workplace.
I’m thankful that while all the special line dance events we had planned to attend this year were canceled that we’re still able to trip the semi-light fantastic several nights a week, wearing masks, with fellow boot-scooters in Connie Daniels’ basement studio and, in the process, exemplify the sentiment, “You don’t stop dancing because you grow old; you grow old because you stop dancing.”
I’m appreciative of the remarkable growing season we experienced against the pandemic backdrop. Our Knockout roses bloomed profusely into mid-November; ditto for our geraniums, begonias and trumpet vines. A giant Christmas cactus didn’t check the calendar and put on its colorful display two months early. Our modest garden produced bumper crops of lettuce, green beans, tomatoes and lima beans.
I’m thankful for the awesome autumn colors of the Shenandoah Valley and that when I need a “rush,” all I need do is lift up mine eyes unto the Blue Ridge Mountains.
I am thankful for the innumerable promises from scripture that God will never leave or forsake his children (Heb. 13:5 and others), but we in turn are to “seek first God’s kingdom and his righteousness” (Luke 12:31).
I am grateful for special days on the calendar — even though many couldn’t be observed and celebrated quite the same way this year — New Year’s Day and Fourth of July family gatherings, and especially Thanksgiving.
Oh, I’m thankful for oyster gravy to pour over the turkey dressing/stuffing/filling. I’ll pass on the cranberry salad.
“To turn, to turn ‘twill be our delight,
‘Til by turning, turning we come out right.”
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
