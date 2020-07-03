Community starts with you, and it starts with me. If we are intentional, we can make a contribution to building our community.
We all come from different backgrounds and have had different experiences, and our backgrounds and experiences affect our perspective. But here’s the tricky thing: We are usually oblivious of our perspective.
Since we all have our own perspective, here are four key concepts for community building.
1. Be aware of where others are coming from.
We are typically not as self-aware as we think we are. We often don’t realize what our perspective is until something challenges it. We usually are not able to see beyond our own perspective unless we experience a situation that makes us reconsider our perspective. But those situations, although awkward, help us become aware of where others are coming from.
Unless we have walked in someone else’s shoes, we really don’t know what they’ve been through. We may never truly understand what someone else feels; however, that doesn’t mean we can’t or shouldn’t try.
When we are willing to put ourselves in a position to genuinely seek to understand someone else, we may be surprised about what we might learn -- about the other person and about ourselves.
2. Reconsider your own perspective.
It can be hard for us to understand how someone else’s experience has shaped them, but getting outside of our own perspective is the only way we can grow and become more than we currently are.
When we don’t understand why other people do things, we tend to wonder what’s wrong with them. Instead of assuming that their perspective is skewed, we should think, “Why do I think the way I do?”
If we think people who are different from us “always” or “never” _________ (fill in the blank), then we begin to have a two-dimensional mindset. Only when we are willing to reconsider our own assumptions are we able to recognize them for what they are -- assumptions. They may be very far from reality. Until we will recognize them for what they are, however, we will not be able to move past them.
We all have our biases that have shaped us as a result of our own backgrounds and experiences. But we don’t have to keep those biases. We can inventory those biases and -- if they are not accurate -- we can discard them.
3. Be curious how others think.
We don’t all think alike. We may not understand why others do things, but it’s important for us not to make snap judgments about others. We have to be willing to understand each other and be curious how each other thinks.
Understanding someone else requires listening. It’s important for us to listen to someone before we think we understand what they’re all about. It’s only through taking the time to seek out someone else’s perspective that we can understand where they are coming from.
4. Get outside your comfort zone.
We all like to feel comfortable. Nobody likes to be uncomfortable, however we grow the most when we are uncomfortable. Therefore, it’s important for us to get outside our comfort zone.
We are all unique people with unique backgrounds and experiences. Understanding someone else who is different from us can stretch us, and that can be uncomfortable. Even if we don’t usually look for opportunities to be stretched, it is important for us to be willing to be pushed outside of our comfort zone.
Here’s the key takeaway: Being willing to understand people who are different from us helps enrich our community. We all feel more comfortable around those who are like us. However, the more we understand others who are not like us, the more likely we will feel more comfortable around them too. Through becoming aware of each other’s perspective, reconsidering our own assumptions, becoming curious how others think, and getting out of our comfort zones, we can be community builders. After all, community starts with us.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, "Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew" and "Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew." Robert is also President of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies make their ideals actionable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.