Over time, different topics come and go as the training of interest for organizational development. General concepts like communication, teamwork, and change management each often take a turn in the rotation. Currently, there seems to be a major emphasis on conflict management and dealing with difficult people.
The reason for the focus on conflict makes sense. Conflict is a more central theme in our lives than it has been in the past. As a nation, we’ve become more divided over the past few years. Our tolerance for conflicting ideas and perspectives has lessened. We don’t disagree with a person’s idea alone anymore. Rather, we use disagreement on one issue as a baseline to label the entire individual an outsider and treat them as an enemy.
This shift in how conflict is experienced carries implications at the organizational level. Whether you’re a large organization or a small one, chances are good that you’ve seen an uptick in the presence of conflict within the team.
As we continue to adapt to new realities and opportunities for our organizations, it’s important we understand the roots of each conflict that arises. Fully understanding why the disagreement is taking place puts us in the best position to find a solution that is in the best long-term interest of all of the parties involved, as well as the organization as a whole.
The majority of conflicts come down to one of the following seven issues.
1. The landscape is different. The world is very different than it was just five years ago. And different makes some of us uncomfortable. Nearly every industry has experience unprecedented disruption and has had to adjust to a new way of functioning in society. There is a pressure to determine what changes were made as a temporary solution and what changes were made as the new normal for our organization. Most organizations are lucky to have several fierce protectors of the old guard. These professionals often have a lengthy history with the organization and firsthand knowledge of why things were done a certain way a decade ago. As new ideas surface and bring a sense of ambiguity with them, those who protect the old guard often push back.
2. Two sets of values are not aligned. Even working for the same organization, people can have very different motivators for their actions and definitions of success. One person may be focused on giving the customer or end user the best possible experience while another may be focused on ensuring staff always feel supported. One may be willing to take a short-term financial loss to secure a long-term win, while another may be more focused on compiling as many short-term wins as possible. While many values stay stable over time, others change as the organization evolves. Having open conversation about what priorities are being set and what values are leading the way helps bring clarity regarding viable paths forward.
3. Failure to understand the why. Sometimes, being difficult or causing conflict comes as a passive-aggressive response to not understanding why certain things are being done. As leaders, we’re well served to take the time to explain why certain decisions are made and why specific options were and were not chosen. By being open and transparent, we send an important message about the importance we place on our relationships with other members of the team. Even in circumstances where they don’t agree with the decision, colleagues are more likely to support a decision when they understand the thinking that went into it.
4. Lack of the required skill or competency. Similar to protecting the old guard, conflicts which are grounded in the lack of the required skill or competency often arise when an individual feels threatened that he or she cannot meet an expectation if a certain change is made. The change may be minor, like upgrading a software package to a newer version, or major, like overhauling the entire client interaction experience. When we sense that we’re coming into an environment where our current skill set will no longer serves us, acting out is a natural partner to that fear.
5. Lack of other key resources. In other cases, the team member has the skill needed to perform in the new environment, but they lack other key resources involved. These key resources may be personnel, time or budget. Knowing that the team is capable of doing what’s been asked, but simply doesn’t have the capacity to do so as is currently designed, incurs a stress response. That response, offered under duress, will almost certainly come across as conflict-seeking and difficult.
6. Mismatched priorities. Issue No. 2 reviewed the issue when our at-work values aren’t aligned. This issue is related to priorities less related to the organizations mission. When my personal priorities are different from yours, it presents a unique opportunity for conflict. Understanding what’s important to other team members — more money, more time off with family, exposure to unique adventures — helps ensure we can better understand why certain decisions affect her or him in the way they do.
7. Someone doesn’t care. Finally, sometimes the person on the other side of the conflict simply doesn’t care. They’re being difficult because it entertains them and they’re not invested in the outcome. While this is rarely the case, it does happen.
Understanding what’s driving any given conflict is a key first step toward resolving the conflict successfully. Briefly stepping away from the situation at hand to better understand the underlying motivation for both parties’ views will help provide a better framework for exploring the actual conflict at hand.
Learning to manage conflict successfully yields many positive results for the organizations, helps team members feel heard and validated, and leads to more cohesive efforts moving forward.
Dave Urso is dean of academic affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.