On July 1, the Daily News-Record printed an editorial announcing Congress had stopped the Veterans Affairs Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission. I confess the editorial led me to do some research.
A law signed in 2018 required the Veterans Administration conduct an Asset and Infrastructure Review. The Department of Veterans Affairs maintains 171 hospital and 1,113 health clinics nationwide. It was time to look at how efficiently these facilities were being used.
Explosive growth in the VA medical system occurred after World War II, when 19 million veterans came home and needed health care. Today, there are fewer veterans qualified for health care and the average age for a VA hospital is 58.
Fewer veterans live in the Northeast and Midwest, while the population of qualified veterans is growing in the South and Southwest.
Some hospitals and clinics are overcrowded, while other VA health care facilities have more staff working at the hospital than they have patients!
The first phase of the review was for Veterans Affairs to look at the needs of veterans in each community and to make recommendations. Some hospitals would be renovated or rebuilt. Some communities would receive new community health centers and a few centers would be closed. Isolated veterans could receive VA-funded care from the private sector. No one involved in the review wanted to reduce care to any qualified veteran.
The second phase of the review called for the nomination of nine citizens to sit on a committee to evaluate these findings. The citizens were to be nominated by the president and approved by the senate Veterans Affairs Committee.
Once the nine members reviewed the VA recommendations, then the findings would be sent to Congress for approval. The bill was written to keep politics out of the decisions needed to maintain and grow this enormous health care system.
What happened next? Members of congress started hearing from their districts. Word was out that some facilities might be closed. The American Federation of Government Employees, a union representing 200,000 workers at the VA, began to lobby against the review as did residents in communities who thought the commission would recommend closing their local VA health center.
Members of the Senate’s Veterans Affairs committee soon calculated that the review could be stopped if they did not vote to approve the president’s nine nominees. Without having to go on record, the nominees were not approved. This caused the review to be tabled indefinitely.
From 2000 to 2003, I was a dentist at the VA Medical Center in Washington, D.C. I was extremely proud to be able to provide care to our nation’s most deserving patients. However, I could see at the time that our VA hospital needed updating. Our facility in Washington was designed in the 1960s, before dentists were wearing gloves. My treatment room did not have enough space for a trash can big enough to hold the disposable personal protective equipment I was using in 2002. Trash could not be stored in the hallway and the housekeeping department was understaffed. The dental department along with the entire hospital needed an upgrade.
Anthony Principi was secretary for the Department of Veterans affairs from 2001 to 2005. In an email I asked him for his assessment of the infrastructure review.
“I was extremely disappointed the Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee did not take up the confirmation hearings for nominees to the Asset Infrastructure Review Commission. This is the wrong prescription for the VA’s future health. Billions of dollars are being wasted every year on antiquated 20th century infrastructure rather than on doctors and nurses... I believe the cost of maintaining an aging footprint coupled with a declining veteran population will make the system a relic of the past and not a model for the future."
In our community we have seen an example of how an updated facility can improve health care delivery. Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg was old and too small to meet the needs of our growing community. In 2010 a new and modern facility was opened in Rockingham County. It is a modern hospital better able to meet our needs.
Our veterans deserve the kind of care that can be provided in a modern medical setting like Sentara RMH. Twenty-first century opportunities for care such as telemedicine and use of qualified community medical providers can give veterans who live in isolated areas access to the care they need while funds can be shifted to build a health care delivery system better able to meet the needs of the 21-century warrior.
Our veterans deserve the best care available. Failing to review and update the Veterans Affairs health care system is irresponsible. We deserve more from Congress. We deserve courageous leadership.
Douglas Wright is a dentist and pharmacist who lives in Rockingham County.
