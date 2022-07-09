Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.