My glitzy car was smoothly slicing through the last 10 miles on Interstate 81 on a cold winter night in February 2019. I had just attended a three-hour conference in downtown Baltimore that afternoon. I had opted not to stop to eat something. I was cold and hungry. I had just passed the Port Republic exit, was 10 minutes from home to a warm meal and my favorite 10 p.m. Friday night TV show. Suddenly I heard the dreaded sound from the front passenger side of the hood: "Thud! thud! thud!"
I pulled over to the shoulder but could not move any further away from traffic, as there was a guardrail over the Blacks Run creek. I swore. My mind raced with impatience. This was a piece of cake. I was going to change the flat tire in 10 minutes. The traffic was heavy and humming. I was about to fling open my door when three 18-wheelers whizzed by 6 inches from my car door; their collective wake shook my small car. I swore again. I was going to die. Although my car hazards were flashing, I knew drivers could not see me. Worse, my dark skin is very difficult to see at night. I could not come out of my car. I was boxed in and had to calm down and think.
I called 911. The police dispatcher asked if I was injured. No, I needed police to help me change my flat tire. She said a state trooper would be there.
Then it just hit me. I was black. The cop was going to be white. I was driving a rental car at night on I-81 south and have a flat tire. There would be no witnesses to what would transpire. What if? It had been many years since a cop pulled me over. When the cop showed up, I should not make any sudden suspicious moves. I should have all my answers well-rehearsed. I took my wallet out of my pocket, cellphone, and pulled out my driver's license and laid everything clearly on the passenger seat. I took out the rental car registration documents from the glove compartment. I should not reach out to the glove compartment because that is where cops think crooks hide guns. The cop could shoot me dead. I waited for a long time playing various deadly scenarios in my head and terrible white cop-blacks shootings video clips. I must have been sweating by time the state trooper finally arrived. His emergency squad car police lights flashed brightly behind my car, which was comforting.
The state trooper was white and he looked young at 30. He went to the passenger side of my car and motioned with his small flashlight that I lower the car window. My shaking hands were clearly on my driving wheel. I carefully lowered the window and the traffic was loud.
"Sorry, I can't come to the other side, because it is dangerous!" he barked. "Sir, how can I help you? Do you want to change your tire?"
I explained to him that being a rental car, I did not know where the jack was or if the spare wheel was even all right. I just needed a tow truck as the rental car company was just over the Black Run creek on South Main Street. He went back to his squad car. Twenty minutes later, a tow truck arrived. I quickly walked over to the trooper and thanked him before leaving with the tow truck. I did not linger, as I was afraid he might change his mind about something.
The white police officer was polite, kind, respectful, helpful and did not even demand or look at my driver's license. What we have with police brutality today is that that some if not many of the 18,000 different police departments may have tragic racist policing warrior culture. The departments probably have too many bad sleazy cops who easily slide and sneak from one police jurisdiction to another. Some very deep and drastic changes in policing are needed in many of the 18,000 police departments in order reform and to root out the bad racist cops and save the reputation of the many good white police officers.
Mwizenge S. Tembo is a professor of sociology at Bridgewater College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.