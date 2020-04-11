In the middle of 1932, World War I veterans and their families from all over the United States came to Washington D.C. They were “Bonus Marchers.”
After World War I, veterans were promised bonus money for their service in the Army. The money was to be gradually placed into an account by Congress over the course of 30 years. The money along with the interest it collected would grow to the amount needed to pay the veterans the bonus. After 1948, the eligible veterans could turn in their certificates and get the money they were promised.
In 1929, the stock market crash precipitated a long-lasting depression. Many veterans were out of work and homeless. While the money promised to them had not been completely deposited into the account as planned, the protesters wanted a distribution from the fund. The House of Representatives approved a payout to veterans who needed the money, but the Senate voted against this disbursement.
After congress turned them down, many of the Bonus Marchers left Washington. A core of the protestors remained living with their families in makeshift houses and tents on the outskirts of Washington. President Herbert Hoover lost patience with the protesters and used the Army to disperse them. Veterans, many who were disabled from the war, and their families were tear gassed. Two protesters were shot and killed. Dozens were wounded. One child suffered a bayonet wound in his leg as he tried to rescue his pet rabbit.
The mishandling of the Bonus Marchers by the administration of Hoover lead to the election of Franklin D. Roosevelt. Of course, Roosevelt had a vision of a larger role for the Federal Government in the relief of the depression.
These past events come to mind as our country tackles the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.While our most immediate need is to treat the sick, many people are wondering what happens once the threat of the virus has gone away.
To fight the spread of the virus we have all had to stay home and stop social activity. This includes economic activity as well. This stop and start of cash flow is an economic challenge we have never had to face before.
To help Americans weather this economic storm Congress recently authorized $2 trillion of relief to help individuals and businesses recover. Of course, this is a huge step away from tear gassing the homeless and using bayonets on children.
The question I often hear during conversations about the coronavirus bailout is: ‘What will our country be like AFTER the virus has run its course and AFTER the bailout money has been distributed?”
I asked a friend named Ed. He has a PhD in Economics and has worked in the field for over 40 years. He explained that an economist named Milton Friedman used a simple formula to explain our economy. Friedman said the amount of money in an economy times the speed with which a dollar is transferred from one person to another equals the change in price of an object times the number of transactions in an economy. More simply: MV=PQ
Making this even more simple, my friend Ed explained: “If you add a lot of money to the system, sooner or later you will have increases on the right side of the equation. Most times, this means inflation.”
Ed went on: “This is one of those times, like the Great Depression, that we may be facing profound suffering if we do not come up with a strong economic intervention. Inflation may be the price we have to pay to keep thousands of businesses from failing and millions of Americas from losing everything. I think it would be immoral not to intervene.”
Ed is not a spendthrift.
“The biggest problem we have is our government overspent during the good times. In times of economic growth, the government should shrink its commitments, so it stands ready to help when the economy suffers a downturn. Unfortunately, we overspent over the last 10 years and we do not have the reserves we need to help the American people.”
Because of this, Ed explained, the Federal Reserve will have to issue more bonds to generate the cash needed to give Americans a lift. Will it be enough? Will it be so much that we will have inflation such as we had in the early 1980’s?
“No one knows for sure,” said Ed.
Using the Army to remove protestors from Washington was wrong. Allowing something like a worldwide pandemic to destroy lives of so many is wrong if a remedy is available. Perhaps, in this incidence, we must accept that the cost of doing the right thing is sometimes unpredictable while the cost of doing nothing is astronomical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.